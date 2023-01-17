The City of Greater Bendigo has a range of Australia Day community events planned for Thursday, January 26.
While the main event is at Lake Weeroona from 10am to 3pm featuring a barbecue, live entertainment and the Rotary Club of Bendigo Sandhurst's art and craft market, smaller events are planned for Axedale, Eaglehawk, Elmore, Golden Square, Heathcote, Huntly, Junortoun, Maiden Gully, Mia Mia and Strathfieldsaye.
City mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said Australia Day is about reflecting on "what it means to be Australian".
"Australia Day is a time to acknowledge the growth and success of our nation and communities everywhere, and the people that contribute to making Australia a great place to live," Cr Metcalf said.
"As we gather in communities across Greater Bendigo, I encourage residents to consider what they value most about where they live and to enjoy the opportunity to be with family and friends.
"Thank you to the community groups and volunteers that have worked hard to plan local activities."
All indoor and outdoor pools will have free entry for the day.
Several Victorian municipalities have moved away from usual Australian Day celebrations, and some are even hosting Survival Day events in recognition of the colonisation of Aboriginal lands.
Cr Metcalf said Australia Day should be marked respectfully, recognising "it can be a day of loss and mourning for many First Nations people".
"With the support of Traditional Owners and First Nations people locally, I hope we can all continue to grow our understanding of what has happened in Australia's history and find ways to connect with Dja Dja Wurrung and Taungurung culture," she said.
Up to 70 people will become Australian citizens at the citizenship ceremony, the second Cr Metcalf will have officiated.
