Bendigo athletes strike gold in multi-event championships

By Nathan Dole
Updated January 17 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:00pm
Bendigo's Geoff Shaw on his way to victory in the Australian Masters multievent championships. Picture by Noni Hyett

EAGLEHAWK'S Abbey Hromenko and Bendigo Harriers' Geoff Shaw struck gold at the weekend's Australian and Victorian Masters, and Athletics Victoria multi-event championships in Bendigo.

