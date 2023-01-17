Bendigo athletes strike gold in multi-event championships

EAGLEHAWK'S Abbey Hromenko and Bendigo Harriers' Geoff Shaw struck gold at the weekend's Australian and Victorian Masters, and Athletics Victoria multi-event championships in Bendigo.
The two-day meet at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill drew athletes from as far afield as ACT, Western Australia, and many parts of Victoria.
A gun netballer in Elmore's run to last season's A-grade premiership in the Bendigo Bank Heathcote District Football Netball League, Hromenko showed plenty of skill in field and track disciplines.
A year after she struck gold in the women's open heptathlon at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium, Hromenko scored 4182 points to again be number one in the seven-discipline contest.
Heat was high in Saturday's opener in which Hromenko won the 100m hurdles in 15.69 for a score of 753 points.
She soared 1.62m to win high jump, was runner-up in the shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin, and 800m.
At the end of a well-fought contest, Hromenko led Ringwood's Kaelah Elvish, 3875 points; Box Hill's Maddison McBrien and Penny Giddy, 3329 and 3088, in the title race.
After starting Sunday's finale 265 points behind Mike Clapper, Geoff Shaw soon upped the pressure as he won the 80m hurdles in 17.79 seconds and then beat Clapper at discus by 3.45 metres.
Turning point of the contest was the pole vault where Shaw soared 2.90m for a tally of 883 points.
Clapper racked up 251 points for a vault of 1.50m.
Shaw's surge rolled on as he hurled the javelin to the 22.57m mark.
Finale to the 10-discipline duel was the 1500m where Clapper ran 6:30.16 to score 704 points.
Shaw clocked 6:53 for 602 points to take the Australian Masters crown.
Athletics Bendigo Region was also represented in the women's masters 65-69 years heptathlon where South Bendigo's Joan Self scored 4062 points to claim silver.
Gold went to Christine Bridle on 4701 points.
South Bendigo's Trudy Haines, mum of Abbey Hromenko, also competed in the Australian Masters and Victorian Masters 50-54 years heptathlon.
A tally of 2911 points meant Haines was runner-up to Box Hill's Karen Carah on 4666.
In the showdown for Athletics Victoria titles, Geelong Guild's Christian Paynter won all 10 disciplines in the men's open decathlon for a score of 7362 points.
Highs for Paynter included a leap of 7.11m at long jump, 100m dash in 11.54 seconds, clearance of 2.03m at high jump, and 15.08m at shot put.
