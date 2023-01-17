Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Yacht Club aims to increase female participation in sailing

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Bendigo Yacht Club will run a come and try day for women of all ages this Sunday at Lake Eppalock. File picture

BENDIGO Yacht Club (BYC) hopes a come and try day at Lake Eppalock this Sunday will help boost its female membership and interest in the sport.

