BENDIGO Yacht Club (BYC) hopes a come and try day at Lake Eppalock this Sunday will help boost its female membership and interest in the sport.
The three-hour session, starting at 10pm, is the first to be run by the club only targeting females.
Open to women and girls of all ages, the club's Vice Commodore Peter Martin said they were hoping to entice more females into the sport.
"Only about 30 per cent of our members at the sailing club are women, but we want to encourage more women to develop the skills," he said.
"The sailing club has diversified in recent years. We've got paddleboarding, kayaking, little sail boats and bigger sail boats.
"We are basically offering to teach women and girls how to do any of those four activities.
"The club has all of that equipment, in particular the safety equipment in terms of buoyancy vests and rescue boats, and all the expertise that goes with it."
Cost for the session is only $15, which will be used to cover insurance.
A special rate of $12 applies to mothers and daughters wanting to participate.
Vice Commodore Martin said the club had previously run 'discover sailing' days for the wider public, including one just before Christmas.
"We also ran one back in January (last year) when we had over 100 people come through for the day, but this is the first for females only," he said.
"We've got about 12 people registered so far, all of them mother and daughter combinations, which is exactly what we want.
"It's very much a family club.
"I started sailing out here in the early 70s and then moved away from Bendigo, but after I retired I came back and rejoined the sailing club, but I love it.
"The aim is to run as many as these sessions as there is interest.
"If groups of even four decide they want to pursue it and learn how to sail, paddleboard or kayak, we'll employ instructors and make sure the equipment is available and we'll continue the $15 a day registration.
Registration is essential to ensure full access to equipment and instruction.
People interested can do so by visiting the Bendigo Yacht Club's website or by contacting Peter Martin on 0409 394 383.
The female come and try day is being supported by a state government Change Our Game community grant, aimed at increasing participation in sport.
