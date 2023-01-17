Kangaroo Flat jumped to the top of the midweek pennant bowls division one ladder.
The Roos' 12-shot win over Inglewood, combined with Eaglehawk's 26-shot loss to Bendigo East, saw Flat move ahead of the Hawks on percentage.
East's win over Eaglehawk wasn't completely unexpected, but the big margin was a shock.
East won all three rinks against the Borough, with Todd Matthews' 28-13 win over Simon Carter the most impressive performance of the round.
The victory lifted East into fourth spot at the expense of Inglewood.
Inglewood was competitive against the Roos, but the home side won the day 67-55.
Eric White's 25-18 victory over Lindsay Kelly and Paul Moller's 24-17 win over Robert Day were enough for the roos to get the points.
Golden Square is in third spot after scoring a thrilling two-shot win over South Bendigo.
The key to victory for Square was its ability to take down South's big guns Matt Robertson and Brad Holland.
Julie Ross edged out Robertson 25-22, while Brad Marron defeated Holland 21-15.
In the final game of the round, Bendigo proved too good for bottom side White Hills, 58-44.
DIVISION ONE
Bendigo East 72 d Eaglehawk 46. Benn Probert 18 d Phil Godkin 15, Robert Clough 26 d Kaye Rowe 18, Todd Matthews 28 d Simon Carter 13.
Golden Square 60 d South Bendigo 58. Taylah Marron 14 lt Daryl Rowley 21, Julie Ross 25 d Matt Robertson 22, Brad Marron 21 d Brad Holland 15.
Bendigo 58 d White Hills 44. Lee Harris 18 d Jim Brennan 10, Peter O'Neil 23 d Jan O'Bree 17, Mark Anderson 17 dr Steve O'Bree 17.
Kangaroo Flat 67 d Inglewood 55. Torie Babitsch 18 lt Laurie Witham 20, Eric White 25 d Lindsay Kelly 18, Paul Moller 24 d Robert Day 17.
Ladder: Kangaroo Flat 102, Eaglehawk 102, Golden Square 90, Bendigo East 85, Inglewood 83, South Bendigo 73, Bendigo 62, White Hills 43.
DIVISION TWO
Harcourt 58 d Bendigo East 53, Heathcote 49 lt Golden Square 53, Woodbury 59 d Bendigo 50, Kangaroo Flat 52 d Castlemaine 49.
Ladder: Harcourt 104, Bendigo East 98, Golden Square 88, Castlemaine 85, Woodbury 85, Kangaroo Flat 82, Bendigo 51, Heathcote 47.
DIVISION THREE
Bendigo East 44 lt Marong 59, Golden Square 64 lt Strathfieldsaye 76, Eaglehawk 70 d Woodbury 44, Castlemaine 75 d Kangaroo Flat 50.
Ladder: Marong 130, Strathfieldsaye 116, Castlemaine 91, Bendigo East 76, eaglehawk 75, Golden Square 70, Kangaroo Flat 42, Woodbury 40.
DIVISION FOUR
Harcourt 47 lt Dingee 71, South Bendigo 88 d Golden Square 39, White Hills 75 d Bendigo VRI 45, Campbells Creek 55 d Calivil/Serpentine 49.
Ladder: South Bendigo 136, Golden Square 94, White Hills 89, Dingee 80, Calivil/Serpentine 71, HArcourt 70, Campbells Creek 52, Bendigo VRI 48.
DIVISION FIVE
Eaglehawk 40 d Inglewood 38, White Hills 27 lt Strathfieldsaye 42, Bendigo East 53 d Bridgewater 35, South Bendigo 51 d Bendigo 27.
Ladder: South Bendigo 97, Inglewood 94, White Hills 86, Strathfieldsaye 79, Bendigo East 62, Bridgewater 53, Bendigo 50, Eaglehawk 39.
DIVISION SIX
North Bendigo 30 lt Bendigo East 36, Strathfieldsaye 31 lt White Hills 45, Woodbury 32 lt Marong 45, Golden Square 52 d South Bendigo 25.
Ladder: North Bendigo 112, Golden Square 109, White Hills 88, Marong 77, Bendigo East 57, South Bendigo 51, Woodbury 38, Strathfieldsaye 28.
