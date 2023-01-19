Baby Jaycee primed for Group 1 showdown

HEATHCOTE greyhound trainer Bob Douglas hopes his exciting youngster Baby Jaycee's trademark toughness can come to the fore in Saturday night's Group 1 National Futurity Final at Wentworth Park in Sydney.
The speedy bitch, who turned two-years-old on New Year's Day, has again been dealt no favours in the $100,000 feature, drawing box eight.
It's a tough ask, particularly at Wentworth Park, and in elite company.
If anything, Douglas can take solace in the fact Baby Jaycee has won her only two starts when exiting from the pink box.
She qualified for the final with a heat win last Friday night.
The final will be the third time Douglas and Baby Jaycee have made the long trek to Sydney in four starts.
She finished third in free-for-all grade at her first attempt around Wentworth Park on December 21, before notching up an impressive victory at Sandown Park on New Year's Eve ahead of her National Futurity heat.
Douglas is eager to see how things pan out for Baby Jaycee in her second Group race appearance.
"We've drawn the opposite side to where we want to be - she wants (box) one - but we'll see how we go," he said.
"It's not ideal, but by the same token, it's not impossible either.
"She won from (box) five in the heat, which has been her hoodoo box up to date, so maybe our luck's changing."
Baby Jaycee, who shot to prominence with seven straight wins in August and September last year, has won 13 and been placed five times in 23 starts overall.
While she is undoubtedly one of the best greyhounds he has trained in a long and distinguished career, Douglas is convinced there is still some improvement in the daughter of Bernardo out of Leprechaun Storm.
"I still think there is a little bit missing and we can find a bit, but it's just a matter of whether she can do it on the night," he said.
"I was a bit disappointed with her time the other night.
"She ran 29:9, which she ran the first time (at Wentworth Park), so I thought she should have improved.
"But we're in it, that's the main thing. You don't know how things will eventuate in a big final like this, the whole eight of them are a chance. I haven't ruled any of them out.
"I'm sure mine won't be disgraced no matter what the outcome is. She just doesn't know how to run a bad race."
Baby Jaycee is owned by John Pertzel, from Kangaroo Flat, and his three adult children, respectively based in Bendigo, Melbourne and Queensland.
Pertzel will again make the trip to Sydney, as he did for last week's heat.
Baby Jaycee will be one of two dogs from the Douglas kennel involved in finals on Saturday night.
The astute trainer, who currently has only three dogs in work, has Call Me Marley in the Topcat Video Final for grade five greyhounds at The Meadows.
"They've drawn the wrong way around, he (Call Me Marley) wants the eights and she wants the red," he said.
"But that's racing, you can't do anything about it."
Douglas was keen to extend his best wishes to fellow Bendigo region trainer Lee Moore, from Bagshot, who has Lawless contesting the $100,000 Group 1 National Derby Final at Wentworth Park.
"He's well drawn and I thought his run was excellent last week. I reckon Lee's got a good chance," he said.
"There's a couple of hot dogs in that race, but he has drawn well in and just needs a bit of luck."
The National Futurity Final will be run at 7.49pm, with the National Derby Final to follow at 8,12pm.
