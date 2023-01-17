An annual state-wide bird count is underway as the Victorian Game Management Authority (GMA) conduct the stubble quail survey.
The work from January 14 to 29 will uncover the abundance and distribution of the bird across Victoria as the GMA survey more than 70 randomly selected habitats following the 2022 recommendation to increase the area surveyed.
GMA research principal Dr Jason Flesch said the results will help the authority to best manage the species which is considered to be the most common quail species in Australia.
"This is the second year we are conducting the Victorian stubble quail survey and this year's survey design has been refined to cover more sites across the state," he said.
"The results of the survey will improve our understanding of this species, and help to ensure sustainable management practices are in place."
READ MORE:
The survey is set to cover hundreds of kilometres of public and private land, including native tussock grasslands, dryland crop and non-native pasture, with independent wildlife ecologists to walk 4km transects at each site.
These experts then use the method of distance sampling to estimate bird densities at each site in the survey designed at the Arthur Rylah Institute for Environmental Research.
The 2022 survey estimated there was a population of 3.1 million stubble quail in Victoria, though flooding late in the year potentially had some impact on those numbers through nest destruction and other disruption.
The stubble quail is the only native quail species that can be legally hunted in Victoria and the season is set to start on April 1 and end on June 30 with hunting mostly taking place on private property for both recreation and food.
Around 175,000 stubble quail are harvested annually mainly on private property but also on 16 state game reserves.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.