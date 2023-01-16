Bendigo Advertiser

Encouraging results for Bendigo swimmers at Victorian Sprint Championships

Updated January 17 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 10:30am
Kangaroo Flat duo Jett Bird and Emily Kearns and Bendigo East's Isabella Symons were successful at the Victorian Sprint Championships. Pictures contributed.

Bendigo swimmers performed strongly at the Victorian Sprint Championships at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre over the weekend.

