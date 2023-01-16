Encouraging results for Bendigo swimmers at Victorian Sprint Championships

Bendigo swimmers performed strongly at the Victorian Sprint Championships at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre over the weekend.
43 swimmers from Bendigo competed at the carnival - 21 from Bendigo East, eight from Bendigo Hawks Aquatic and 14 from Kangaroo Flat.
Bendigo East and Kangaroo Flat had swimmers qualify for finals.
Kangaroo Flat's Jett Bird was the standout performer, winning gold in the 16-year-old 50m backstroke.
Clubmate Emily Kearns claimed the silver medal in the 17-year-old 50m backstroke, while Grace Dobie picked up a bronze medal in the 13-year-old 50m backstroke.
Three Bendigo East swimmers returned home with medals.
Henry Allan grabbed silver in the 14-year-old 50m backstroke, 23-year-old Isabella Symons claimed two silver medals in the 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly, while Charlie Whitsed took home bronze in the 18-year-old 50m breaststroke.
Flat's Tommy Byrne finished just out of the medals in two 12-year-old events - fourth in the 50m backstroke and fifth in the 50m breaststroke.
Cody Bird finished fourth in the 15-year-old 50m backstroke and in the process achieved his national qualification time.
Grace Dobie was a finalist in the 50m freestyle.
It's been a busy schedule for some of Kangaroo Flat's best young swimmers.
Siblings Emily and Nick Kearns competed at the recent South Australian Country long course championships in Mt Gambier.
Between them they made seven finals, coming away with six gold medals and one silver. Emily smashed the record for the 100m backstroke in the 17-years-and-over age group.
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic, Bendigo East and Kangaroo Flat will be well represented at this weekend's Victorian Country Championships in Wangaratta.
