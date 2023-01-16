Central Victorian Championships heat wins steeped in history

THE second round of heats of the time honoured Central Victorian Championships at Maryborough on Monday produced an historic breeding double.
The winners of both the trotting heat and the pacing heat both trace to foundation mares bred by the Allen family, who were then (late 1890s and early 1900s) based at Glenloth, north of Charlton, heart of the area of the Central Victorian Championships.
One of the family, the late trainer-driver Clarrie Allen is a member of the Victorian Harness Racing Hall of Fame.
The trotters heat was won by Just A Bit Touchy, trained and driven by Andy and Kate Gath, a direct descendent of Allen's Hambletonian Bell Boy mare, who founded Classic Family 63.
It was a spectacular win as she missed the standing start by a conservative 100 metres, caught the field and came very wide on the home turn to win going away.
The pacer's heat was won by Double The Hunter, driven by Bendigo's Jack Laugher for trainer Tim Mortlock.
Double The Hunter is a direct descendent of the thoroughbred mare Darkie, and her daughter, another Allen's Hambletonian Bell Boy mare, who founded Classic Family A61.
To add to the Central Victorian intrigue, Double The Hunter is trained at Carisbrook by Tim Mortlock, grandson of the late Korong Vale trainer-driver Jack Hargreaves, and part owned by his daughter Helen (Mortlock).
It was bred by well-known veterinarian Dr Greg Hargreaves, from Wedderburn, who at the time was using the sire Camlach, a son of Western Hanover, as a free range stallion running with a herd of mares that included Double Header.
Mortlock was thrilled to see Double The Hunter rebound from the disappointment of galloping in the score up and missing the start by 40-metres at Charlton last Friday before finishing third, beaten by only 2.4-metres.
"He's been a good little horse for me. His last probably six months have been really consistent," he said.
"(Monday's win) should fill us with a bit of confidence, but he got put out of the draw at Charlton, so that will make it a bit hard for in the final because he will draw the back row, but not to worry.
"It was a spot-on drive by Jack (Laugher), 10 out of 10."
Monday's win was the sixth in 36 starts for Double The Hunter.
The four-year-old has been placed a further 12 times and has earned $42,250 in stake money.
Mortlock, who prepares the Maryborough District Trottig Club's track at Carisbrook, and is a butcher by trade at the Maryborough IGA, had no hesitation in declaring Double The Hunter the pick of the small number of horses he has in work.
"I only usually train a couple - I'm just a hobby trainer," he said.
"Mum and dad always had horses, so I've sort of been involved forever, on and off. I've come and gone a little bit, but never let it go.
"I'd like to say we can win on Monday. If he goes as good as he did (on Monday) and has the same sort of luck, he'll go close to them."
The first heats of the Central Victorian Championships were run at Charlton last Friday.
The trotting heat was won by Double Helix, driven by Jackie Barker for Salt Creek trainer Phillip Giles, while Carramar Solomona, driven by David Murphy for Dunnstown trainer Robert McCartney, won the pacing heat.
The finals will be run at St Arnaud on Monday.
