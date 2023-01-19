DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$895,000 - $945,000
LAND: 680sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENTS: Amy Sim 0427 703 661
INSPECT: Saturday 10.00 - 10.30am
With meticulous attention to detail the modern architecture of this home is showcased from first arrival with the show-stopping facade presenting elevated street appeal and the thoughtful design using every inch of the corner allotment.
The family friendly floor-plan begins with entry into the central open-plan living/kitchen and dining space. Raked ceilings, polished concrete floors and feature pendant lighting are striking design features. Oversized glass sliding doors lead you to the covered alfresco, while the kitchen includes high-end finishes of stone benchtops, double ovens and butler's pantry, an entertainer's delight. Tucked away is the generous laundry with dual benches, walk-in linen closet and secure access to the double garage.
Directly off the central living is a further lounge-room, currently set up as a home theatre, and a study, both with double-door entry and built-in storage. Three bedrooms are concealed off a family wing towards the left of the home, all generous in size with built-in robes and large windows.
The main suite is an enviable retreat, generous in size featuring large windows with garden views, perfectly finished walk-in robe and spa inspired ensuite.
Enjoy the low maintenance wrap around yard at the rear and covered alfresco for entertaining.
