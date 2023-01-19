The family friendly floor-plan begins with entry into the central open-plan living/kitchen and dining space. Raked ceilings, polished concrete floors and feature pendant lighting are striking design features. Oversized glass sliding doors lead you to the covered alfresco, while the kitchen includes high-end finishes of stone benchtops, double ovens and butler's pantry, an entertainer's delight. Tucked away is the generous laundry with dual benches, walk-in linen closet and secure access to the double garage.

