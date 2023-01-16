Mixed day for Vic Country women, while men's team spoils Podosky's leadership party

Bendigo United's Miggy Podosky captained the Philippines for the first time, but his BDCA mates Brayden Stepien and Cam Taylor won the battle on day three of the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra.
Victoria Country is undefeated through three rounds of the men's competition after it outclassed the Philippines on Monday.
After Podosky won the toss and bowled, Victoria Country made 4-394 off its 50 overs.
Stepien missed out on a golden opportunity to post another big score.
The left-hander opened the batting and raced to 21 off 13 balls before holing out.
His opening partner Cameron Williams made a brilliant 187 off 125 balls, while number four Nathan Walsh scored 127 off as many deliveries. Podosky took the new ball for his side and had figures of 1-80 off 10 overs.
In reply, the Philippines compiled 9-125 off their 50 overs. After batting well in his team's first game, Podosky was elevated to number seven and made a patient eight off 38 balls.
Taylor, who didn't bat for Vic Country, bowled eight overs of leg-spin for figures of 0-27.
Vic Country plays fellow unbeaten side NSW Country in Tuesday's round of matches, while the Philippines tackle WA Country.
Meanwhile, Vic Country's batting woes continued in the women's division.
After being bowled out for 59 in their round three clash on Sunday afternoon, Victoria Country made 89 and 60 in a victory and a defeat in its two T20 matches on Monday.
The bowlers saved the day in the morning clash with Western Australia Country.
Sandhurst's Kate Shallard and Golden Square's Sarah Mannes didn't bat in Victoria Country's innings of 6-89.
For the fourth game in a row Shallard played a key role with the ball. The left-arm spinner opened the bowling and took 2-13 off her four overs as the Vics ripped through WA for just 40.
Chelsea Moscript had the remarkable figures of 5-4 for Vic Country.
In the afternoon game, Papua New Guinea proved too good for Vic Country and recorded its first win of the tournament.
PNG batted first and was dismissed for 87, with Shallard taking 1-15 off four overs in another good effort with the ball.
Vic Country's reply never gathered any momentum and the innings came to a close 27 runs short with 13 balls remaining.
Mannes batted at number six and was dismissed without scoring, while Shallard batted at number nine and was last player out for nine.
Vic Country has the bye on Tuesday before facing the ACT in Wednesday's final preliminary round match.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.