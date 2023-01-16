Bendigo Advertiser

Mixed day for Vic Country women, while men's team spoils Podosky's leadership party

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 16 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miggy Podosky captained the Philippines for the first time in Monday's ACCC game in Canberra. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo United's Miggy Podosky captained the Philippines for the first time, but his BDCA mates Brayden Stepien and Cam Taylor won the battle on day three of the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.