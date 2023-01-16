Nevins named in Victorian squad for WNCL matches

Kangaroo Flat's Jasmine Nevins could make her debut for Victoria this week.
On Monday the all-rounder was named in Victoria's squad of 13 for two Women's National Cricket League matches against Queensland in Brisbane this week.
Fresh from making 61 for Plenty Valley in Premier Cricket on Sunday, Nevins was one of several new faces named in the Victorian squad to replace Meg Lanning, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland, who are unavailable due to national selection.
Nevins is enjoying a career-best summer in Premier Cricket. She's made 237 runs in the one-day competition at an average of 59.3, while in the T20 league she made 142 runs at an average of 35.5.
Victoria's two games against Queensland are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday at Ian Healy Oval.
Squad: Nicole Faltum (c), Madison Albers, Tiana Atkinson, Sam Bates, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Poppy Gardner, Olivia Henry, Jasmine Nevins, Rhiann O'Donnell, Una Raymond-Hoey, Sophie Reid, Georgia Wareham.
