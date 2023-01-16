Bendigo Advertiser
Nevins named in Victorian squad for WNCL matches

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 16 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 6:10pm
Jasmine Nevins has been rewarded for her good form.

Kangaroo Flat's Jasmine Nevins could make her debut for Victoria this week.

Local News

