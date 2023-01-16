Mueck strikes form in Maffra Pro-Am

The good form of Bendigo golfers on the Australasian PGA Tour pro-am series continued on Monday.
After Lucas Herbert and Andrew Martin won at Neangar Park and Axedale respectively on Thursday and Friday, Kris Mueck finished just one shot from the winners of the Maffra Pro-Am on Monday.
Mueck fired a fine four-under par 68 to be in a tie for fourth behind joint winners Simon Hawkes, Ben Ferguson and Kyle Michel.
Mueck had five birdies and one bogey to be one of just two players in the morning groups to break par.
It was a confidence-boosting round for Mueck after he struggled at Neangar Park and Axedale.
Mueck finished tied for 10th in Sunday's Yarram Pro-Am after shooting a one-under par 71. The Gippsland leg continues on Tuesday at the Trafalgar Pro-Am.
Martin returns to action in the two-day Traralgon Pro-Am, starting Thursday.
