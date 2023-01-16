Bendigo Advertiser

Mueck strikes form in Maffra Pro-Am

By Adam Bourke
January 16 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Mueck went low in the Maffra Pro-Am on Monday.

The good form of Bendigo golfers on the Australasian PGA Tour pro-am series continued on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.