DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
$995,000 - $1,090,000
LAND: 1068sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENTS: Matthew Gretgrix 0438 911 688 and Nekti Tzouroutis 0412 242 321
INSPECT: Saturday 10.15 - 10.45am
This really is the forever home with its sparkling blue palm-fringed inground pool and fully established landscaped entertainment area designed to be a fun-filled and peaceful family sanctuary.
It is the house itself that will ultimately win your heart. The expansive floorplan features four bedrooms, three living rooms, two bathrooms, plus a powder room.The children's rooms are zoned around the playroom. The main suite at the rear of the home has a ceiling fan, built-in robe, walk-in robe and a stunning ensuite.
The formal lounge and open-plan living zone both have beautiful drapes and pelmets. The latter has banks of windows and glass sliding doors with views to the garden. A solid fuel heater will bring the warmth come winter. It's in addition to ducted heating and cooling.
As expected, the kitchen is a standout, features include a 900mm freestanding stainless steel stove, dishwasher, stone benchtops and a huge fully-fitted walk-in-pantry. The waterfall island bench cleverly extends the dining options.What else? A 6kw solar system insures against those rising power bills.
The large allotment boasts plenty of secure parking for a caravan, boat and trailer, or those extra vehicles. Handy to all amenities and just 10 minutes from Bendigo CBD.
