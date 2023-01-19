This beautiful home offers four bedrooms, with three of the bedrooms having direct access to the verandah. The opulent main bedroom is made for relaxation and boasts a walk-in robe. The other bedrooms are also equipped with two wardrobes and large windows for a great outside view. What also surely accentuates the rooms' colonial style are the twelve-foot metal ceilings, each with different designs, cornices, and edgings.

