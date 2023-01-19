DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 1 | Car 3
Auction Saturday February 11 at 11.00am
LAND: 2449.36sqm
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENTS: Ella Douch 0447 404 377 and Brent Mason 0466 897 917
INSPECT: Saturday 1.10 - 1.30pm
Designed with your comfort in mind you will be amazed by its sophisticated hallway that features polished timber flooring, metal ceiling, and chandelier lighting, with a hat stand and photo table to remain.
This beautiful home offers four bedrooms, with three of the bedrooms having direct access to the verandah. The opulent main bedroom is made for relaxation and boasts a walk-in robe. The other bedrooms are also equipped with two wardrobes and large windows for a great outside view. What also surely accentuates the rooms' colonial style are the twelve-foot metal ceilings, each with different designs, cornices, and edgings.
A foodie's dream, the recently updated kitchen boasts upgraded appliances, large benchtop, space-efficient pantry, Belling electric stove with two ovens and a grill and a five-burner gas stove. There's plenty of dining space for the whole family right next to the kitchen, as well as a dishwasher to make cleanup a breeze.
The expansive backyard includes a gazebo and 12,000lt heated swimming pool. Adding to the serene space are the fern garden and citrus trees, with rose pots and planter boxes. A quiet haven where you can really relax and enjoy.
A lovely Colonial style home in Eaglehawk awaits.
