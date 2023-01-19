DETAILS:
Bed 7 | Bath 4 | Car 4
Expressions of Interest close February 10 at 11am unless sold prior
LAND: 4451sqm
AGENCY: Tweed Sutherland FIrst National
AGENTS: Andrew Pearce 0419 544 251
INSPECT: By appointment
"Millewa Hall", circa 1872, was designed by noted local architects, Vahland and Getzschmann for Irishman James Moore - a prominent businessman in the district who lightly referred to it as "a bit of a place"' when in fact it was a 13- room mansion set on five acres of gardens.
The imposing stuccoed Italianate villa retains period features such as a hipped slate roof with chimney stacks and sweeping curved front steps to a terrace (with a columned portico added). It opens to a long spinal hall featuring leadlight fanlights over arched doors, 13ft ceilings, ornate cornices, ceiling roses, moulded skirting boards and polished timber floors.
Generous accommodation includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, formal lounge and dining rooms (with gas & open fireplaces and symmetrical bay windows), and a large country-style kitchen. All four bedrooms have built-in robes and original open fireplaces. A claw-foot bath and frameless shower feature in the main ensuite.
The kitchen features a gas fireplace with a marble surround and mantel, along with a fabulous 110cm Belling gas/electric range with quad ovens, stone-topped island bench, triple pantry, appliance cupboard and a laundry corner..
Enjoy relaxed outdoor living and dining beside the solar-heated kidney-shaped pool in a covered deck positioned to appreciate the northerly aspect. A separate cottage full of rustic charm with attic-style bedrooms offer dual living or Airbnb, while a circular driveway leads to the converted coach house/stables.
The gardener's paradise begins with a magnificent Moreton Bay fig tree spreading across the front garden with avenues of autumn-loving ornamental pears, draping grapevines, masses of rose and perennial beds, winding paths and rose arbours leading to quaint sitting nooks.
A productive orchard includes espaliered apple trees, various citrus, stone fruits, olive trees, herb/vegetable gardens, two hen houses, a potting shed and much more. Extras include a three-car carport, powered timber shed/workshop, 3 x 5,000-gal rainwater tanks and dripper irrigation system.
It's a short walk to Kangaroo Flat shops, Lansell Square, Bendigo Homemaker centre, Bunnings and 650 metres to Kangaroo Flat railway station.
