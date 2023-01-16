Bendigo Advertiser

Strong start for Victoria Country at under-17 national titles

By Adam Bourke
January 16 2023 - 4:00pm
Bendigo United leg-spinner Henry Edwards took two wickets on day one of the under-17 national titles. Picture by Luke West

Bendigo teenagers Henry Edwards and Brodie Reaper helped Victoria Country to an impressive first-up win at the national under-17 cricket titles in Tasmania.

