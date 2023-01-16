Strong start for Victoria Country at under-17 national titles

Bendigo teenagers Henry Edwards and Brodie Reaper helped Victoria Country to an impressive first-up win at the national under-17 cricket titles in Tasmania.
Victoria Country defeated New South Wales Country by seven wickets on the back of a fine team bowling performance.
Victoria Country dismissed New South Wales Country for 165 in 46.2 overs and responded with 3-166 off just 25.5 overs.
Bendigo United leg-spinner Edwards picked up two wickets in one over on his way to figures of 2-27 off six overs.
Edwards ripped a delivery through the defence of New South Wales Country number six Liam Roche (6) and four balls later he had Harry Roscarel caught by Reaper at mid-wicket for a duck.
Reaper, a Strathdale-Maristians product who now plays for Melbourne in Victorian Premier Cricket, batted at number five.
Most of the heavy lifting had been done by the time he strode to the crease.
The left-hander finished six not out off nine balls.
Sam Lalor smacked 68 off 45 balls for Victoria Country, while Oliver Peake, the son of former Victorian batter Clinton Peake, finished 59 not out.
Lalor and Peake added 87 for the third wicket.
Victoria Country plays at Tasmania's number one stadium - Blundstone Arena - in Tuesday's round two clash with South Australia.
The Croweaters defeated Northern Territory on day one.
