Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Allison Gook goes full circle in new Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre role

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre manager Allison Gook is excited about the future of Bendigo tennis. Picture: DARREN HOWE

NEW Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre (BRTC) manager Allison Gook views her appointment as 'a full circle moment'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.