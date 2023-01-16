NEW Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre (BRTC) manager Allison Gook views her appointment as 'a full circle moment'.
Gook, who started in her new role on Monday, has enjoyed a long association with the Bendigo tennis community and brings strong corporate management experience to the Bendigo Tennis Association (BTA).
A reminder of her deep roots in tennis - a photo of Gook as a 12-year-old representative player - hangs proudly on the wall at the Nolan Street complex.
"When I look at that photo, I've gone full circle in coming back," she said.
"Even today (Monday), it's been great watching the veterans play. There was a lot of familiar faces from back when I played. It's been really nice catching up with everybody.
"I'm a tennis girl through and through. It's really exciting to be returning to the Bendigo tennis family.
"I am looking forward to building on the excellent programs the BTA is running, and working with stakeholders, coaches, clubs and sponsors to boost the profile of tennis in the Bendigo region.
"Tennis is really ingrained in the Australian culture and I'd really like to bring that back.
"COVID hurt a lot of things, not just businesses, but sport. People lost the momentum when they couldn't actually do it, so I'm keen to bring that passion back and get people back playing."
BTA president Barry Green said as a former player and a live performer, Gook was uniquely placed to not only work with sponsors, clubs and coaches to increase tennis participation, but also ensure that BRTC was the venue of choice for events.
"Bendigo now has a strong record for delivering exceptional local, domestic and international tennis competitions and Allison is the perfect centre manager to bring more tennis and better events to BRTC," he said.
Gook arrives at the BRTC after spending the past 15 years in employment services, most recently as a group training manager at CVGT Australia.
Tennis at the BRTC will get a further boost with the appointment of GIANT Tennis as the official coaching team.
GIANT Tennis is well established in Bendigo and will run a wide variety of programs, including Hot Shots, junior and adult coaching, Cardio Tennis, holiday programs and squads at the Nolan Street centre.
The new three year coaching contract will compliment Bendigo's existing coaching community, and will launch this month with junior holiday clinics.
"GIANT Tennis is thrilled to bring our extensive coaching programs to BRTC, particularly as this means our existing and new squad students will benefit from the fantastic facility," said Aidan Fitzgerald, head of coaching at GIANT Tennis.
"Our contract at BRTC allows us to provide more match play for students who choose to access our coaching at the centre and we're looking forward to working closely with Allison.
"What an exciting time for tennis in Bendigo."
Green said Allison and GIANT Tennis would work closely together to deliver an exceptional coaching experience at BRTC, Allison will also work with all affiliated tennis clubs, coaches and other associations across the Bendigo region to build the best range of competitions the region had seen.
"The future of Bendigo tennis has never looked brighter and the BTA is thrilled to ring in 2023 with a new dedicated centre manager and coaching team," he added.
