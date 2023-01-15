Police are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since yesterday.
Jacqueline, 13, was last seen leaving an address in Huntly on January 15, 2023 between roughly 11.00am and 3.00pm.
Police have described her as 150 to 155cm tall, thin build, with half black, half-faded red, shoulder length hair.
She has a nose piercing on each side and may be wearing a maroon pullover, black jeans with white stitching and black and white converse high tops.
Anyone with information on Jacqueline's whereabouts should contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
