PARALYMPIC champion Tim Sullivan charged to victory in last Thursday night's sixth heat of the Bendigo Athletics Club's series at the Flora Hill track.
A field of 13 contested the Hilson Builders-backed 800m at the Retreat Road complex.
Geoff Jordan from Bendigo Harriers who started strongly from a mark of 30 seconds in the two-lap contest.
At 200 metres to go it looked like Jordan would take honours, but it was Sullivan who also ran from 30 seconds who put on a brilliant turn of speed from the bend on to the finishing straight.
A 10-time gold medallist across Paralympic Games campaigns in Sydney, Athens and Beijing, Sullivan won the BAC race in a time of 2.55 as Jordan was runner-up in 2.59.
Limit marker Renae Graham ran well to be third across the line in 3.33.
Fastest time honours went to David Cripps in 2.41 as the in-form April Wainwright ran 2.51 to be fastest female.
Heat seven will be run this Thursday from 7.15pm when athletes contest the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed 1200m at the Flora Hill track.
The lead-up to the George Flack 1000m final on March 2 will include race legs on February 2, 16 and 23.
Results from Thursday's sixth round in the BAC series:
Tim Sullivan 30 mark, 3.25 race time, 2.55 actual time; Geoff Jordan 30, 3.29, 2.59; Renae Graham 0, 3.33, 3.33; Richard Marchingo 25, 3.34, 3.09; John Justice 0, 3.35, 3.35; Paul Viggers 45, 3.37, 2.52 (third fastest time); David Cripps 1.00, 3.41, 2.41 (fastest time); Bradie Sheldon 50, 3.42, 2.52 (fourth fastest time); April Wainwright 55, 3.45, 2.51 (second fastest time); Andrea Smith 40, 3.48, 3.08; Nadene Macdonald 15, 3.48, 3.33; Katie Graham 25, 3.56, 3.31; Justine Babitsch 20, 4.05, 3.45.
