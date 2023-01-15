McMillan smashes best to win Ern Hammer classic

BENDIGO University's Glenn McMillan beat the nine-minute mark for the first time in Saturday night's Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m victory at the Flora Hill track.
The classic drew 13 starters for the Purtill's Nursery-sponsored showdown at the Retreat Road complex.
Despite the heat when the race started at 7.30pm it was the backmarkers who would take all three places on the podium.
McMillan started from the 4.50 mark and took the lead about 50 metres before the final lap started.
Although Jamie Cook from Bendigo Harriers kept the heat on from the 4.55 mark it was McMillan who powered to victory in 8.59 from Cook, 9.07.
Essendon's Jonathan Neethling clocked 9.24 from 4.50 to be third.
For McMillan the Ern Hammer victory added to a hot run of form that included winning the frontmarkers 3200m at last month's Bay Sheffield carnival in Adelaide.
McMillan was rapt about his latest run.
"It's the first time I have run under nine minutes for 3000 metres. I am ecstatic."
The pressure was on from the start of the Hammer showdown.
"Jonty (Neethling) made a flying start and was five seconds clear of me after 400 metres.
"The main thing was not to panic and trust the process," McMillan said.
"The goal was 36 seconds for every 200 metres."
His consistency was to the fore with his first and final 1km splits being 2.59 and 2.58.
A major goal for 2023 is the backmakers mile at the Stawell Gift carnival at Easter and to earn a start in the Herb Hedemann Invitation 1600m.
"Part of the entry process for the Hedemann is to have run sub nine minutes for 3000m," McMillan said.
Last year's Hedemann final was won by Bendigo Harriers' Brady Threlfall who often trains with McMillan and Archie Reid in Echuca.
Another crucial hit-out for McMillan on the Victorian Athletic League circuit will be the 3000m at the Beachside Gift run on February 4 at St Bede's Oval in Mentone.
Meanwhile, the Jack Davey 5000m championship will be raced from 7pm on Tuesday night at the Retreat Road track.
Just days after racing the Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m, Hunter Gill from Bendigo Harriers is in the field for the 12 1/2 lap duel.
Melbourne University's Chui Ling Goh will also make the trek to compete.
The AB classic honours one of Bendigo's greatest distance runners.
Davey dominated the Bendigo championships at one, three or five-mile distances from 1946 to '56.
Biggest highlight of his career was fourth in the six-mile at the 1950 Empire Games, now Commonwealth Games, in Auckland, New Zealand.
Away from the track, Davey racked up more than 25 years as a committee for Bendigo Regional Athletics and was a long-time secretary of Bendigo Harriers.
Inducted to the Bendigo Sports Star of the Year Hall of Fame in 1997, Davey will be trackside for Tuesday night's race and presentation.
