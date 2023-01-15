Bendigo Advertiser
McMillan smashes best to win Ern Hammer classic

By Nathan Dole
Updated January 16 2023 - 10:24am, first published 8:08am
Ern Hammer Memorial winner Glenn McMillan (centre) with placegetters Jamie Cook and Jonathan Neethling.

BENDIGO University's Glenn McMillan beat the nine-minute mark for the first time in Saturday night's Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m victory at the Flora Hill track.

