Keighran narrowly misses out on first century

Former Bendigo cricketer Zane Keighran fell just five runs short of his maiden Victorian Premier Cricket first XI century on Saturday.
Keighran opened the batting for Melbourne and made 95 before falling to a sharp caught bowled chance off Camberwell Magpies spinner Hamish Burrill.
Keighran faced 103 balls and hit 10 fours and four sixes in the Demons' two-wicket win. It was his third half-century at first XI level this summer.
The former Golden Square and Bendigo United right-hander has scored 222 runs at first Xi level at an average of 44.4.
Ex-Sandhurst junior Damon Egan also fell in the 90s on Saturday.
For the second-straight first XI match, Egan was dismissed for 92.
The Prahran number three faced 104 balls and hit eight fours and two sixes.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest cricket news
READ MORE: Click here for the weeked's local sport wrap
Strathfieldsaye product Xavier Crone had another economical day with the ball for Carlton. Crone had figures of 1-24 off nine overs the Blues' comfortable seven-wicket win over Melbourne University.
Former Sandhurst spinner Liam Bowe (1-48) was one of Essendon's two wicket-takers in the Bombers' eight-wicket loss to Footscray.
In women's Premier Cricket, Jasmine Nevins made a fine 61, but it wasn't enough for her Plenty Valley side to get the points over the Cailin Green-led Carlton. Kangaroo Flat's Nevins hit 10 fours in her 71-ball innings, but Carlton won the battle by 71 runs.
Green, a former Bendigo Cricket Club junior, will captain the Blues in the women's T20 grand final against Ringwood on Australia Day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.