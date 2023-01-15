Bendigo Advertiser

Keighran narrowly misses out on first century

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 15 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 6:30pm
Former Bendigo United batter Zane Keighran.

Former Bendigo cricketer Zane Keighran fell just five runs short of his maiden Victorian Premier Cricket first XI century on Saturday.

