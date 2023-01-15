It was a mixed day for Victoria Country at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra.
The men won their round two clash convincingly, while the women split their two T20 encounters.
In their morning game, Victoria Country women outclassed South Australia Country.
Sandhurst's Kate Shallard took 1-11 off her three overs as Victoria Country restricted South Australia Country to 4-89 off 20 overs.
Victoria Country responded with 1-190 off 9.3 overs with Golden Square's Sarah Mannes making 22 not out off 22 balls.
In the afternoon game against NSW Country, Shallard was brilliant with the ball.
The left-arm spinner took 3-15 off her four overs to be her side's best bowler in NSW Country's score of 5-137.
Victoria Country was in trouble at 2-41 off eight overs when rain stopped play.
After play resumed Victoria Country collapsed to be all out for 59.
Mannes made seven off 16 balls batting at number three, while Shallard batted at number 11 and was run out for one.
She was the last of five runs outs in the Victoria Country innings.
The Victoria Country men thrashed South Australia Country.
The Vics dismissed South Australia for just 108 inside 29 overs, with opening bowler Cameron Wheeler taking 6-41 off his 10 overs.
In reply, Victoria Country needed just 17.4 overs to secure the points.
After making a century on day one, White Hills' Brayden Stepien continued his good form with the bat.
The left-hander raced to 37 off just 28 balls before being adjudged lbw.
He hit four fours and one six in his 34 minutes at the crease.
Strathdale skipper Cam Taylor was not required to bat or bowl such was Victoria Country's dominance.
Bendigo United's Miggy Podosky was the standout performer for the Philippines in round two.
After having the bye in round one, the Philippines went down to NSW Country by 157 runs.
Podosky took the new ball and put NSW Country on the back foot by taking two early wickets.
After taking 2-13 off six overs in his first spell, Podosky only bowled one over in his second spell late in the innings and finished with figures of 2-18 off seven overs to be clearly his side's best bowler.
NSW Country posted 9-243 off its 50 overs and then dismissed the Philippines for 86.
Podosky batted at number 10 and was second-highest score with 17 off 27 balls, including two fours and one six.
Podosky will go head-to-head with Stepien and Taylor on Monday when the Philippines and Victoria Country do battle.
Victoria Country has two more matches in the women's division on Monday.
Victoria Country plays Western Australia Country in the morning round before tackling Papua New Guinea in the afternoon clash.
