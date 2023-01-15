Bendigo Advertiser
Blue-green algae warnings cause cancellations but many Lake Eppalock goers unfazed

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 16 2023 - 8:50am, first published January 15 2023 - 7:30pm
Assistant manager Sandy Jager in her favourite spot by the water at Lake Eppalock Holiday Park. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy

Since a blue-green algae alert was issued on Wednesday people have started calling to cancel bookings, but there are still plenty of holidaymakers turning up for their break by the lake at the Lake Eppalock Holiday Park.

