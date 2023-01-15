Since a blue-green algae alert was issued on Wednesday people have started calling to cancel bookings, but there are still plenty of holidaymakers turning up for their break by the lake at the Lake Eppalock Holiday Park.
The park's owners, Peter and Lisa Rose, who like to "look at the positives", aren't fazed by the appearance of the algal bloom, which has become a regular event.
"Generally we get it every year," Mr Rose says. "Generally it will happen in either late January or February and will hang around until about May."
"It will definitely have some impact but in general I don't believe it affects our business too much because we've got a caravan park that people are coming into, and they don't need to necessarily go onto the lake.
"We've got a jumping pillow, swimming pool, a petting farm, plenty of areas for kids to ride around and we also put movies on during the day so there's a lot of activities for families to be involved in.
"And a certain number of people will choose to still go on the lake regardless."
Among them on Friday were Joelle McColl and her family, annual visitors over the January period, who were unbothered by the warning.
"We looked beforehand at what we should be looking out for," Ms McColl said. "I think everyone's had their head in the water. They were out on the boat and no-one's showing any signs of rashes or anything.
"We've been wakeboarding and tubing and we've got jet skis and paddle boards."
Kim Durose, in a deck chair by the water's edge, with her grandkids close by, was also feeling relaxed.
"When we go out we have a look in the water and make sure it's safe to swim," the Sunbury resident said.
Assistant manager Sandy Jager and her family have also been braving the waters.
"My family and myself were swimming in it last night but that's not to say that it doesn't affect some people," she said.
"I suppose everybody has their own concerns about it, and that's absolutely fine. We'd never tell people just to go for it [in the water]."
After witnessing both low water levels and floods, and also contending with Covid in the two years she has been living there, for Ms Jager the lake is "just magnificent" at the moment.
"When we came it was at 38 per cent. Now it's around 98 per cent," she said.
Shona Camilleri, who grew up in the area but now lives in Melbourne, was cooling in the pool on Friday but also unworried by the lake water.
"I don't go in anyway because I don't like dirty water," she said. "But we weren't bothered. If I could see it, I would be, but [knowing it's there] is par for the course."
According to Goulburn-Murray Water, blue-green algae are very small and can be present in water at high levels even when there is no obvious change to the colour of water.
Blue-green algae warnings
Blue-green algae are bacteria that occur naturally in waterways and storages which can increase in hot water, particularly in still water. It contain toxins that are harmful to humans, and animals, with characteristic signs of skin contact rashes or itchiness, sore eyes, ears and nose, or if swallowed, nausea or vomiting, according to Goulburn-Murray Water.
The water authority issued a warning that high levels of the algae had been detected in Lake Eppalock on January 11 and erected signs advising people to avoid direct contact with the lake water.
People who come into contact with affected water should wash the affected skin immediately in clean, cold water.
For more information, visit GMW's blue-green algae frequently asked questions webpage or call its blue-green algae hotline: 03 5826 3785.
