Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Mandurang South grass and scrub fire caused by month-old smouldering bonfire

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 15 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A firefighter points towards the badly extinguished bonfire that started a grass and scrub fire in Mandurang South on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Jenny Denton

Firefighters appealed to the public to check any outdoor fires were properly extinguished after a fire burnt around an acre of grass and scrub at Mandurang South on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.