Firefighters appealed to the public to check any outdoor fires were properly extinguished after a fire burnt around an acre of grass and scrub at Mandurang South on Sunday afternoon.
Incident controller Don Morgan said the Mandurang South Rd fire had started after a bonfire that was put out on December 17, before the fire season started, had reignited as a result of the wind conditions.
"Logs will sit and smoulder," he said. "People tend to push them together, not spread them out when they're extinguishing a fire."
The CFA had known bonfires and campfires to reignite as long as two months after being incorrectly extinguished, the Mandurang firefighter said.
"They can get down to the tree roots and burn along the roots, then with the right wind conditions they come back out again," he said.
Sunday's fire, which occurred when the smouldering remains of the bonfire were stirred up by southerly winds, was attended by six units - from Mandurang, Sedgewick and Kangaroo Flat.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It was under control within around 20 minutes and there was no damage to assets, the incident controller said.
During the fire danger period for Greater Bendigo, which is in force from December 19 until May 1, a permit is needed to light a fire.
"Their fire was legal and they've done everything right," firefighter Morgan said.
"It just wasn't extinguished properly."
See more on fire danger restrictions.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.