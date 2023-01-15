Resilient Spirit bounce back to best form in WNBL

The Bendigo Spirit snapped a three-game WNBL losing streak in emphatic style in Adelaide on Saturday night.
The Spirit led the Adelaide Lightning by as many as 29 points before cruising to an 86-68 win.
Some home truths from an extensive video session after the Spirit's midweek loss to bottom side Canberra proved to be a catalyst for the form turnaround.
Coach Kennedy Kereama said his side's defensive intensity returned to the levels that had been so impressive in the first third of the season.
"It was a very good result. It was nice to see the group reward themselves for how much work they've done and to prove to themselves how much of a better team they are when they really apply themselves and play good team basketball,'' Kereama said.
"We're at our best when players are playing their roles, when we're executing our offence and, more importantly, when we defend.
"Our defence in the first half was as good as it's been in any other game.
"We've set out to be that type of team. We had some eye-opening video reviews in the last couple of weeks about offence and defence.
"Against Canberra we brought it offensively, but defensively we were a long way off the mark.
"Until we got to review that and really see what that looked like... that's what changed the perception of we think we're working hard enough, but the reality was that the video footage showed we could be better.
"That really sparked the group (against Adelaide)."
As a result of the Spirit's better pressure on the ball, the team's offence flowed better.
"We had 17 assists to half-time - most teams get that many in a game,'' Kereama said.
"If you look at our early wins we were really sharing the ball well and we were getting 20-plus assists per game.
"I think our defensive pressure generated a lot of our fast break and transition basketball.
"The better we are defensively, the more opportunities we generate offensively."
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Alicia Froling and Alex Wilson had big games for the Spirit.
Froling had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, while Alex Wilson had 18 points, eight assists and three boards.
Back-up centre Meg McKay scored 17 points in 17 minutes of game time, including a perfect 8-8 from the field.
Opals squad member Anneli Maley - 13 points, 15 rebounds and five assists - had a major impact at both ends of the court.
Kelsey Griffin overcame hamstring tightness that cut short her game against Canberra to nail four three-pointers in her 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
"Having KG back was a huge boost, we really weren't sure if we'd have her for this game,'' Kereama admitted.
"I'm confident she's going to be fine for the rest of the season."
The Spirit get the opportunity to exact some revenge on Canberra when they host the Capitals at Red Energy Arena on Thursday night.
"We'll have Monday off and then back at it on Tuesday and Wednesday,'' Kereama said.
"Having had the opportunity to see where we could have been better offensively and defensively (against Canberra last week), we can now put that into practice.
"It's an exciting challenge for us because we know we're a better team."
Melbourne Boomers 11-2
Southside Flyers 9-4
Bendigo Spirit 9-4
Townsville Fire 8-4
Perth Lynx 6-5
Sydney Uni 4-10
Adelaide 4-10
Canberra 1-13
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.