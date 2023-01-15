Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Resilient Spirit bounce back to best form in WNBL

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 15 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guard Alex Wilson is enjoying a consistent season with the Bendigo Spirit in the WNNBL. Picture by Brendan McCArthy

The Bendigo Spirit snapped a three-game WNBL losing streak in emphatic style in Adelaide on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.