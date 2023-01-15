UPPER LODDON: Kingower takes hold of top spot on ladder after knocking off Wedderburn

THE Upper Loddon Cricket Association has a new ladder-leader after Kingower regained pole position in Saturday's re-start of the season.
Kingower knocked Wedderburn from the top rung with a 14-run victory at home.
Opener Matthew Rowe and skipper Braydon Welsh both made half-centuries in Kingower's 4-130 batting first against Wedderburn.
Rowe made 54 and Welsh an unbeaten 50.
Kingower's total proved too many for Wedderburn, which answered with 7-116 to fall short by 14 runs.
Wedderburn's innings featured a top-score of 22 from Brad Holt, while Jayden Leach (2-25) and Lachlan DeJong (2-15) took two wickets each for Kingower.
* More than 400 runs were scored in the battle between Arnold and Boort-Yando.
Boort-Yando smashed 9-200 off its 35 overs batting first, but it wasn't enough as Arnold cracked 3-201 in reply to win by seven wickets.
The game featured three half-centuries, with Boort-Yando's Harry Weaver making 71 and the Arnold pair of Phil Scholes scoring 60 and Ryan Metelmann 52.
Metelmann produced a superb all-round double for the Redbacks, with his 52 opening the batting following his 5-13 off seven overs after he had earlier opened the bowling.
Saturday's run-feast came after the first two meetings between the sides earlier this season were both draws without a ball bowled.
LADDER:
1. Kingower - 39
2. Wedderburn - 36
3. Arnold - 30
4. Boort-Yando - 27
5. Bridgewater - 24
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.