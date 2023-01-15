Ruthless Tigers tear Redback attack apart in EVCA

United's powerful batting line-up put West Bendigo's bowling attack to the sword on day one of the EVCA match of the round.
The second-placed Tigers posted an imposing 9-408 off their 75 overs against the fourth-placed Redbacks.
The Tigers became the first team to score 400 since Emu Creek made 7-438 against Cal Gully in February, 2019.
While United skipper Harry Whittle and Broderick Williams were at the crease it looked like the Tigers would give 500 a nudge.
After taking 13 deliveries to get off the mark, Whittle proceeded to smash 114 off a total of 94 deliveries - his second score of 114 in as many weeks.
Whittle, who hit 16 fours and three sixes, added 129 off just 73 balls for the fifth-wicket with Williams (57 off 39 deliveries).
West Bendigo still had 16 overs to bowl when Williams departed with the score 5-321.
Earlier, United's top-order Ash Mayo (74 off 141 balls), Mac Whittle (34 off 27 balls) and Pat Hartney (31 off 47 balls) laid the foundation for the United middle-order to launch.
West Bendigo's Kane Newton bowled 25 overs for the day and had figures of 3-96.
A fine century from Geoff West saved the day for California Gully in its battle with Axe Creek.
West strode to the crease with the Cobras in trouble at 5-40.
He added 88 for the sixth wicket with Tas Fitzallen (42) and then dominated the scoring while batting with the lower order.
West hit 13 fours and three sixes on his way to 109 off 119 balls. He led the Cobras to 224 all out.
The Axe Creek attack shared the wickets. Jakk Trenfield (2-30) and Jesse Trenfield (2-33) did the early damage, before Ash Dixon (3-35) and Joel Bish (3-85) cleaned up late in the innings.
Axe Creek opening batters Stacey Kidd (10 not out) and Parminder Singh (four not out) survived four overs on Saturday evening and the visitors will resume next week at 0-14.
The Marong versus Emu Creek clash is set for an intriguing finish after ball dominated bat on day one.
15 wickets fell for just 160 runs and the Emus probably hold a slight edge going into day two even though they were dismissed for just 119.
Simon Marwood (24) and Luke Bennett (23) were the only players to reach 20 in a team total of 119.
Marong spinner Alex Gorrie tore through the middle-order and took 5-15 off 14 overs.
Brodie Pearce (2-13) and Ryan Murphy (2-27) also did a good job with the ball.
Marong's reply started disastrously when openers Gorrie and Andrew Cameron both fell without scoring.
Amarpreet Singh and Ryan Murphy set about rebuilding the Marong innings, but they were both given out lbw off the bowling of Downie (3-17).
When Pearce fell for six a short time later, Marong had stumbled to 5-32.
The Panthers will resume next Saturday at 5-41 with Mark Blume (10) and skipper Jayden Laubsch (0) the not out batters.
Sixth-placed Mandurang set ladder-leader Spring Gully a challenging run chase.
After winning the toss and batting, the home side made 9-277 off its 50 overs, thanks largely to an unbeaten 89 from Storm Giri.
Mandurang was in danger of being dismissed for around the 200 mark before Giri's late heroics gave his side the honours on the day.
Batting at number seven, Giri hit five sixes and seven fours in his 107-ball stay at the crease.
He was the key player in crucial late in the day partnerships of 57 with Jeremy Hancock (15) and 29 with Mitchell Hancock (10 not out).
Corey Dickins was the pick of Mandurang's top-order. The number three made 56 off 78 balls to put his side in a solid position before a steady flow of wickets through the middle-order gave the Crows the advantage.
Spring Gully spinner Beau Rinaldi took 4-38 off 20 overs, while Alex Sutton (2-50 off 17 overs) continued his good form with the ball.
