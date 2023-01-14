Murray Valley encephalitis risk spreads

Health authorities extended warnings about Murray Valley encephalitis this week, after the virus was found in mosquitos trapped in the local government areas of Loddon, Indigo and Mildura.
Detections of Murray Valley encephalitis in mosquitos in Bendigo and Mildura last week were the first in more than 10 years of mosquito surveillance programs.
While there are currently no cases in humans, there was "an imminent risk to human health", Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer Associate Professor Deborah Friedman said.
There is no vaccine currently available for the virus and authorities are urging people in northern Victoria to take immediate steps to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes.
The risk of exposure to a range of other mosquito-borne diseases, such as Japanese encephalitis, Kunjin/West Nile Virus, and Ross River and Barmah Forest virus infections, is also high due to recent weather conditions and elevated mosquito numbers across Victoria.
"Avoid being outdoors, especially at dusk and dawn, cover up with light-coloured, long-sleeved, loose-fitting clothing, regularly apply insect repellent, and get rid of water that mosquitoes breed in around your home."
Most people infected with Murray Valley encephalitis do not have symptoms; however, in a small number of people, a life-threatening infection can result.
If symptoms develop, they typically start 7 to 12 days after exposure but can occur anywhere from 5 to 28 days later.
Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches, and in rare cases, meningitis or encephalitis can develop, with symptoms of severe headache, neck stiffness, sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness or coma.
Serious illness can result in death or long-term neurological complications.
More information about mosquito borne diseases and tips on protection are available on the Victorian government's Better Health Channel webpage.
