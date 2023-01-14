Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Murray Valley encephalitis found in Loddon, Indigo and Mildura.

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 15 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Valley encephalitis risk spreads

Health authorities extended warnings about Murray Valley encephalitis this week, after the virus was found in mosquitos trapped in the local government areas of Loddon, Indigo and Mildura.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.