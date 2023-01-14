Welcome back and (almost) time to say goodbye

Dear Friends,
It's a big welcome back for me this week, after a three week break that seemed to go even more quickly than the last holiday I enjoyed.
Life's like that - the older we get, the quicker the time flies.
I hope yours was a happy and safe Christmas and new Year, and that 2023 brings all of us much joy, happiness and good health.
As I write this column it's hot - bloody hot. The mercury touched 39 degrees today and it's the kind of heat that saps your energy levels and only makes you want to avoid doing too much at all.
A big shout out and thank you to our emergency services personnel and the hard working staff at our local hospitals who have toiled so admirably throughout the period where most of us have enjoyed some valuable time with family and friends, and perhaps even a bit too much Christmas cheer.
Thank you for what you continue to do, even after some of the most difficult and challenging times any of us have faced.
This week is my final one as editor of the Addy, and as I'm preparing to say goodbye to the paper I love, the team I've been so privileged to lead and the people who have helped me throughout my career.
It will not be easy walking out of the newsroom that one last time on Friday, but new challenges and opportunities await, and I am excited for what lies ahead.
More about that later tis week, but for now - here's a few snippets of what's been making news this week.
Thanks again for your support and I hope the Addy continues to be part of your life in the weeks, months and years ahead.
Cheers
Peter Kennedy, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.