Driver evading police allegedly caused two-car crash in Kyneton

By Jenny Denton
Updated January 14 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 6:26pm
Man airlifted to Melbourne, another under police guard following Kyneton crash

Two men are in hospital, one under police guard, after a two car collision caused by a driver allegedly speeding off to avoid police in Kyneton this afternoon.

Jenny Denton

Journalist

