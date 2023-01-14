Man airlifted to Melbourne, another under police guard following Kyneton crash

Two men are in hospital, one under police guard, after a two car collision caused by a driver allegedly speeding off to avoid police in Kyneton this afternoon.
According to police, officers were stationary in a car just after 4pm when they observed a speeding vehicle on Edgecombe Road which slowed and then took off at speed, colliding with another car a short distance away.
Ambulance Victoria (AV) was called to the crash scene, where paramedics found the driver of the car that had been hit, a man believed to be in his 60s who had been trapped in the vehicle, had suffered an injury to his pelvis.
AV reported he was being flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital by air ambulance in a stable condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle alleged to have been speeding was also taken to hospital with serious injuries and is now under police guard.
A third person involved in the accident was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The CFA were also called to the accident, and had five appliances on the scene, including one which was required to perform a "flare off" of gas from the LPG tank of one of the cars.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
