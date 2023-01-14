A house at White Hills was saved with the help of local residents, who took up hoses to control the blaze until firefighters arrived on Saturday afternoon.
According to a neighbour, one man had been walking past the house on Carrington Close when he smelt the smoke and jumped the back fence to tackle the fire.
Bendigo CFA senior station officer Hugh Kelly said firefighters received a call just before 2.30pm to the brick veneer house, where the fire had started in the back.
"We found the rear of the house alight, which had extended into the roof space of the garage," he said.
"We had two neighbours there using hoses to suppress the fire.
"Within five minutes we were able to contain it to within the rear wall and the garage."
IN OTHER NEWS:
With a lot of smoke at the scene an ambulance was called to provide some oxygen to a female resident of the house and "support the firefighters' welfare", Mr Kelly said.
Powercor attended to check the electrics and firefighters used breathing apparatus to check the premises and roof space, pronouncing everything clear.
Mr Kelly said a small area of the house's living space had been damaged but the house had been saved, thanks in part to the fact it had a working smoke alarm.
Colbinabbin injury
Meanwhile a man was taken to hospital after the grinder he was using caught fire in Colbinabbin.
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were called to a report of an explosion in Colbinabbin just after 3pm.
A man believed to be in his thirties suffered burns to his face and was taken to Bendigo hospital in a stable condition.
Aerial bombers called in to control Mildura grassfire
While in Red Cliffs, south of Mildura, a grassfire that started just before 2.15pm was still burning out of control three hours later.
A CFA spokesperson said two aircraft water bombers had been called in to help 12 firefighting appliances deployed to fight the fire, which had spread, destroying at least two buildings and caravans.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.