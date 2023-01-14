Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Neighbours take up hoses to save Carrington Close home

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 15 2023 - 7:40am, first published January 14 2023 - 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three Bendigo appliances and 10 firefighters were deployed at the White Hills home, which was saved. Picture by Jenny Denton

A house at White Hills was saved with the help of local residents, who took up hoses to control the blaze until firefighters arrived on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.