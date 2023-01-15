LAWN BOWLS: Early start no problem for Bendigo in 20-shot win over ladder-leading Moama

JUST two points is now separating the top three teams in Bendigo weekend pennant after Bendigo upstaged ladder-leaders Moama at home on Saturday.
In a round brought forward to a starting time of 9am because of the forecast temperature in the high 30s, Bendigo revelled in the early start to knock over the Steamers by 20 shots.
The result in what was the re-start of the competition from the mid-season break now leaves Moama (168), South Bendigo (166) and Bendigo (166) all separated by just two points from first to third with five rounds to play.
The vastly-improved Royals won 83-63 in what was their first victory over Moama in four attempts since the Steamers joined the competition last season.
The result was a 41-shot turnaround from their round four meeting, which the Steamers won by 21 shots.
"We went into today confident and to come away three-rinks up and a 20-shot win will go a long way for us going forward," Bendigo coach Luke Hoskin said.
"As a group we have the belief that we've got what it takes to go all the way, so to prove today what we're capable of against the side that is probably the hunted is great for our confidence."
The Royals welcomed back Brayden Byrne after missing a chunk of games pre-break due to a finger injury.
Skipper Byrne stepped straight back in with a first-up win, defeating Kevin Brennan 27-16.
* South Bendigo came from three shots down entering the final end to scrape past Castlemaine by one shot.
The last end was fought out between the rinks of South Bendigo coach Brad Holland and Castlemaine's Rod Phillips.
In a gripping finish, Holland's rink secured the four shots it needed to win as the Diggers prevailed by the barest of margins, 85-84, against a side that has caused the three-time defending premiers plenty of problems in recent years.
Holland's rink, which also featured Peter Frawley, classy second Luke Freeman and Beau Trail, carried the Diggers to victory, with its 29-13 win over Phillips the only winning rink on the day for South Bendigo.
* Golden Square held onto its position in the top four with a tight win at home over Kangaroo Flat.
Square had three rinks up in its 75-72 victory over the Roos in a result that ended Golden Square's run of three losses in a row.
* Eaglehawk defeated Marong by eight shots.
The sides split the rinks two apiece, but it was the visiting Hawks that prevailed 81-73.
* The round started under lights at Bendigo East on Friday, with the Beasties far too strong for Inglewood.
With mid-season recruits David Keenan and James McGillivray in the side and Marc Smith back skipping for the first time this season, the Beasties had all rinks-up 91-56 victory.
DIVISION 1
Bendigo East 91 def Inglewood 56.
Marc Smith 19 def Wade Roberts 17, Darren Burgess 31 def Mal McLean 10, Aaron Tomkins 24 def Rob Day 14, David Keenan 17 def Ian Chamberlain 15.
Eaglehawk 81 def Marong 73.
Lachlan Bowland 18 lt Mark Dickins 24, Tony Ellis 25 def Connor Fry 12, Simon Carter 24 def Graeme Fawcett 15, Dean Carter 14 lt Daniel Fulton 22.
South Bendigo 85 def Castlemaine 84.
Brad Holland 29 def Rod Phillips 13, Max Rowley 20 lt Peter Brain 23, Liam Crapper 21 lt Lachlan Darroch 24, Matt Robertson 15 lt Greg Brain 24.
Bendigo 83 def Moama 63.
Luke Hoskin 19 def Kevin Anderson 11, Brayden Byrne 27 def Kevin Brennan 16, Ian Ross 22 def Brad Campbell 17, Andrew Brown 15 lt Cameron Keenan 19.
Golden Square 75 def Kangaroo Flat 72.
Travis Berry 15 lt Cameron Wilson 18, Greg Podesta 21 def Barry Anset 20, Graham Edwards 18 def Paul Moller 14, Brad Marron 21 def Travis Kelly 20.
............................................
DIVISION 2
White Hills 92 def Bendigo 61, Strathfieldsaye 79 def Golden Square 70, Kangaroo Flat 91 def Harcourt 73, Eaglehawk 83 def Bendigo East 72.
............................................
DIVISION 3
North Bendigo 99 def Bendigo 59, Strathfieldsaye 91 def Serpentine 69, Heathcote 93 def Kangaroo Flat 72, Bendigo East 74 def South Bendigo 72.
............................................
DIVISION 4
Eaglehawk 78 def Castlemaine 72, Marong 88 def Woodbury 78, Golden Square 73 def White Hills 57, South Bendigo 107 def Bendigo East 47.
............................................
DIVISION 5
Inglewood 104 def Castlemaine 50, Marong 78 def Strathfieldsaye 72, Kangaroo Flat 94 def Dingee 71, Calivil def Campbells Creek (forfeit).
............................................
DIVISION 6
Harcourt 97 def Bridgewater 72, Woodbury 75 def South Bendigo 69, Kangaroo Flat 83 def Bendigo 71, White Hills 92 def Marong 67.
............................................
DIVISION 7
Heathcote 64 def Harcourt 52, Golden Square 65 def South Bendigo 62, Kangaroo Flat 77 def Bendigo VRI 33, North Bendigo 71 def Bendigo East 53.
............................................
DIVISION 8
Eaglehawk 57 def Woodbury 54, Golden Square 75 def Kangaroo Flat 39.
Monday's division one games:
Bendigo East v Eaglehawk
Golden Square v South Bendigo
Bendigo v White Hills
Kangaroo Flat v Inglewood
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.