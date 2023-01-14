BDCA ROUND 9: Early blitz with ball, bat key for Roos in crucial win over Goers

MORE BDCA: Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo | PHOTOS
AN early blitz with both the bat and ball paved the way for Kangaroo Flat to record a vital win over Bendigo in round nine of the Bendigo District Cricket Association on Saturday.
In what was a clash of third versus fourth, it was the Roos who proved far too strong at Dower Park, winning by seven wickets.
The win keeps the Roos with a nine-point buffer inside the top four, while the defeat now leaves the Goers on equal points (30) with the fifth-placed White Hills as the 2022-23 season ticked over the halfway mark.
Following a BDCA board decision on Friday given the forecast temperatures of high 30s, Saturday's games were shortened to 35 overs per side, while there was no fourth XI games played.
Kangaroo Flat's decision to bowl first reaped instant reward as the Goers quickly crashed to 3-16 in the seventh over.
Captain Jake Klemm (2-20), Brent Hamblin (1-38) and Adam Burns (1-43) all took wickets in the first overs they bowled.
Veteran Burns' spell began with the crucial dismissal of Goers' captain and competition leading run-scorer James Ryan (3) with the first ball he bowled.
Ryan was caught by Daniel Barber at mid-off.
In the hot conditions tensions flared out in the middle following the dismissal of Goers' key batsman Kyle Humphrys (36) after he was trapped lbw by leg-spinner Chris Barber (2-26), with Addy photos showing umpire David Price having to intervene between Humphrys and Jake Klemm.
"We want to play with aggression pointed in the right direction and go out hard against the good sides," Klemm said.
"There was a few words here and there, but there wasn't anything in it."
The Goers later found themselves at 6-87 in the 22nd over before the pair of Nathan Fitzpatrick and Declan Slingo batted out the remainder of the innings to push the score to 6-184, with both making unbeaten half-centuries at better than a run-a-ball.
Fitzpatrick finished 56 n.o. and Slingo 52 n.o., the last 18 of which were scored after he had dislocated his shoulder - and had it put back into place by team-mate Malin Adikari - when he fell over while running between wickets.
The Roos' bowling attack didn't feature Dylan Klemm, with a foot problem reducing him to fielding only and a cameo with the bat later in the day.
In reply a flying start by the opening pair of brothers Daniel and Chris Barber ensured the Roos made light work of their run-chase.
The openers blasted 91 off the first 10 overs on the way to the Roos answering with 3-187.
Set up by the batting blitz early by the Barbers - who put on 118 for the first wicket - the Roos needed just 25.4 overs to reach their target and win their third game in a row.
Chris Barber's 67 off just 42 balls featured 10 boundaries and one six, while Daniel Barber struck five boundaries in his 47 off 39 to continue his solid season with the bat as he lifted his tally of runs to 289.
"We were really looking forward to testing ourselves against one of the better sides today and the boys performed really well," Roos' skipper Jake Klemm said.
We were really looking forward to testing ourselves against one of the better sides today and the boys performed really well- Kangaroo Flat captain Jake Klemm after Saturday's win over Bendigo
"It was a good wicket and a fast ground as you could see by the scores.
"We started really well with the ball to get some early wickets; we executed our plans well and the two boys up the top of the order (Chris and Daniel Barber) got us off to a great start with the way they were striking the ball.
"They gave us a good platform," said Klemm, who struck five boundaries in his knock of 29.
Bailey Goodwin was the leading wicket-taker for the Goers with 2-37, with his two scalps both of the Barbers.
The unavailability of its two opening batsmen didn't stop White Hills from beating Eaglehawk by seven runs at White Hills and moving back in sight of the top four.
With Brayden Stepien representing Victoria Country at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra and Wian Van Zyl in Hong Kong, the Demons unveiled Ben Irvine and Kyle Patten as their opening combination.
And the pair laid the foundation for the Demons to post 7-175 batting first.
The openers put on 72 for the first wicket, with recruit Irvine making the most of his elevation up the order to top score with 69 off 90 balls with six fours and three sixes.
Patten made a run-a-ball 39 with six boundaries, while the only other player to score in double figures for the Demons was Gavin Bowles (25).
In his first game in the first XI for the season, spinner Tain Piercy took 3-37 off seven overs for the Hawks, who answered with 5-168 to fall just short in their run-chase.
Just like last week's loss to Strathfieldsaye, the Hawks lost three early wickets in their chase, with the visitors 3-21 in the seventh over to put the middle order under pressure.
No.6 Angus Chisholm top scored for the Hawks with an unbeaten 62 off 65 in what was his best knock of the season, while coach Cory Jacobs contributed 40 batting at No.3.
White Hills' co-coach Rhys Irwin's fine form with the ball continued with 3-26 off seven overs, with his three scalps all Hawks' players who batted in the top four - Josh Williams (0), Jacobs and skipper Nick Farley (2).
Strathfieldsaye ticked off another win in its pursuit of locking down a top-two finish and the double chance.
In what was another strong team performance, the Jets comfortably beat Bendigo United by seven wickets at Tannery Lane.
Batting first for the 8th time in their nine games this season, it was a sorry looking scorecard for the Redbacks as only three players - Riley Treloar (47), captain Clayton Holmes (19) and Xavier Austin (10) - reached double figures in their total of 111.
The Redbacks had been 3-81 before losing 7-30 against what Strathfieldsaye captain Ben Devanny described as his side's best bowling performance of the season.
"As a collective it's the best we've bowled all season," Devanny said.
"We've had some games where one or two of us have been a bit off with the ball, but today we were really consistent as a collective, which was great."
Spinners Savith Priyan (3-24) and Darcy Hunter (2-34), along with Chathura Damith (2-13) and Jed Rodda (2-14), all took multiple wickets for the Jets, who needed just 21.5 overs of their allotted 35 to answer with 3-112.
The aggressive Pat Felmingham got the Jets away to a fast-paced start with a quickfire 47 off 29 balls (five fours, two sixes), while Devanny (22 n.o.) and Tim Wood (17 n.o.) later guided the home side to victory as they took Strathfieldsaye from 3-66 to their target.
Spinner Will Thrum (2-14) took two of the three wickets to fall for the Redbacks.
Golden Square captain Liam Smith fell just shy of what would have been a second career century in his side's 24-run win over Huntly North at Strauch Reserve.
It was a win that ended the Bulldogs' three-game losing streak and moved them back within three points of the top four.
Coming in after the early loss of opener Jack Keating (5), Smith batted through the rest of the Golden Square innings, making an unbeaten 97 in his side's total of 7-201.
Smith struck 13 boundaries and is now averaging 102 in his past three innings.
Smith had started the final over of the innings to be bowled by Ryan Grundy on 86 and scored 11 runs off the four deliveries he faced.
The key stand of the Golden Square innings was a 115-run partnership for the third wicket between Smith and Jake Higgins (46).
Shane Gilchrist (2-24), Archer Billings (2-30) and Grundy (2-14), who enjoyed the chance for a rare bowl, each took two wickets for the Power.
The Power batted out their 35 overs in reply to finish at 8-177 as they continue to chase that elusive first win.
Captain Sandun Ranathunga (50) made his third half-century in his past five innings, while Abe Sladden made the highest score of his first XI career so far with 47.
Like the Power, Golden Square also had three players take two wickets each - spinner Smith (2-37), Scott Trollope (2-46) and Connor Miller (2-21).
Strathdale-Maristians' Sam Johnston has taken over as the competition's leading wicket-taker after his four scalps in the Suns' win over Sandhurst at Bell Oval.
The Suns remained unbeaten with their seven-wicket win over the Dragons, who were bowled out for 145 chasing Strathdale's 7-205.
Johnston snared 4-16 off 4.4 overs - finishing the game off with two wickets in consecutive balls - and now has 18 for the season.
Jacob DeAraugo snared 3-22 against a Dragons' batting line-up that had started with an opening partnership of 40 between skipper Joel Murphy (23) and Liam Stubbings (20) before losing 4-15 to be firmly on the backfoot.
Coming off a century last week, Taylor Beard's 33 was the top score for the Dragons.
Zac Sims provided some entertainment late in the innings with three sixes in his 22 n.o. off 15 balls.
Earlier, Suns' stand-in captain Jack Neylon won the toss and elected to bat.
Of the eight Suns' players who batted, seven made at least 16.
In the absence of skipper Cameron Taylor, who is representing Victoria Country, Linton Jacobs resumed his former position as an opening batsman and peeled off 38 off 34 balls with five fours and one six, while Matt Wilkinson later made 41.
Skipper Murphy (2-13) and Englishman Will Barnham (2-33) picked up two wickets each for the Dragons, who still have just one win on the board.
