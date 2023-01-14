Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BDCA ROUND 9: Early blitz with ball, bat key for Roos in crucial win over Goers

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 15 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Umpire David Price intervens between Bendigo's Kyle Humphrys and Kangaroo Flat's Jake Klemm after Humphrys' dismissal on Saturday. Picture by Noni Hyett.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.