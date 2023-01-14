Bendigo Advertiser

Winning start for Victorian women at Australian Country Cricket Championships

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 14 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 12:19pm
Kate Shallard and Sarah Mannes.
