Winning start for Victorian women at Australian Country Cricket Championships

VICTORIA Country's women's team has made a winning start to its Australian Country Cricket Championships campaign in Canberra.
Featuring Golden Square's Sarah Mannes and Sandhurst's Kate Shallard, Victoria Country beat Queensland Country by 17 runs in their Twenty20 match on Saturday morning.
Victoria Country made 3-161 batting first, which featured a 141-run opening partnership between Renee Moffit (61) and Alyssa Humphries (74).
Batting at No.3, Mannes made 3.
Queensland Country answered with 5-144.
Shallard claimed 1-15 off four overs.
THE hot form of White Hills' opening batsman Brayden Stepien continued into day one of the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra on Friday.
Representing Victoria Country, Stepien smashed his second century in six days as he compiled 104 in a big win over Queensland Country at Freebody Oval.
Stepien's 104 followed his 144 for White Hills six days earlier in the BDCA.
Stepien's century helped Victoria post 7-288 off its 50 overs batting first after captain Lee Stockdale won the toss.
Stepien faced 94 balls and plundered 15 boundaries and two sixes, with he and fellow opener Cameron Williams (29) putting on 74 for the first wicket.
Batting at No.9, Strathdale's Cameron Taylor was 6 n.o.
In reply Queensland Country was held to 9-165 to fall short by 123 runs.
Leg-spinner Taylor claimed 2-44 off six overs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.