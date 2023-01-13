Bendigo Advertiser
Tough Flemington test for in-form Magnum Bullet

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:50pm
The Mick Sell-trained Magnum Bullet, ridden by Neil Farley, charges to a win at Moonee Valley on Christmas Eve. The pair will link up again at Flemington on Saturday. Picture by by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

KYNETON galloper Magnum Bullet faces his toughest test to date when he steps up to benchmark 78 level over 1200m at Flemington on Saturday.

