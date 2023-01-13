Tough Flemington test for in-form Magnum Bullet

KYNETON galloper Magnum Bullet faces his toughest test to date when he steps up to benchmark 78 level over 1200m at Flemington on Saturday.
The Mick Sell-trained five-year-old has made a steady progression through the grades on the back of a consistent spring and summer campaign, punctuated by a pair of wins and three placings in six starts.
He produced a career-best effort to date in winning a benchmark 70 over 1200m at Moonee Valley on Christmas Eve.
It was the son of Magnus' maiden metropolitan win and the first also for Irish jockey Neil Farley.
The pair will again link up at racing headquarters, with stable spokesperson Mel Sell optimistic Magnum Bullet - coming off a three-week gap between runs - can conjure another tough performance.
"It's a pretty even field, so we are in it with a chance as much as anyone else," she said.
"Three weeks between runs is perfect timing for him. That's when he's produced his best form, off three weeks.
"It's a step up, but it does make me laugh when you read in the form guide that it's a rise in grade. You've got no choice but to be there.
"At the end of the day, when you win a race and your points go up, you have to move up with them and you have earned it.
"It's still within his class. He's a 75 (rater) in a 78 and as a result we get some weight relief."
Sell said Magnum Bullet would hardly know himself carrying 58.5kg, after lumping over 60kg each start this preparation.
The gelding won at Kyneton in November carrying 64kg and had one kilogram less when he finished second at Moonee Valley 17 days later.
"I'd hate to think of the last time he carried something so light," Sell said.
"And some of those big weights were with claims.
"But we're very realistic about it, Saturday city-class, and at Flemington, it's going to be a tough assignment.
"But he's deserved the right to be there and Neil has earned the chance to stay on the horse. He's done nothing wrong."
Magnum Bullet will be chasing his seventh career win at start number 27.
In addition to his six wins, he has been placed seven times for career earnings of $192,385.
His Moonee Valley win was one of two metropolitan wins in a banner week for the Sells.
Lovin' Laughs, who was the first to strike midweek at Sandown, followed up with a seventh over 1300m at the same venue on January 7.
Sell said the 62kg had taken a toll on the six-year-old gelding, who showed signs of heat stress post race.
"Two days prior they were wearing heavy rugs it was so cold and then all of a sudden you get a 36 degree day, carrying plenty of dead weight," she said.
"It knocked him around a little but, but he fought his guts out as he does. He literally busted his boiler trying.
"But he's rebounded well and there's a race for him at The Valley on the 28th (of January)."
A busy weekend for the stable includes runners at two venues on both days, with Hugo Loves Vegas - a brother to Magnum Bullet - headed to Kilmore on Saturday, Mobamba and Skyler's Princess bound for Benalla on Sunday and the maiden Ventoso venturing to Moe on Sunday.
Hugo Loves Vegas and Skyler's Princess are both coming off placings at Hanging Rock on New Year's Day, while Mobamba will be looking to improve on a third at Mornington late last month.
Outside of Magnum Bullet, Sell declared Mobamba - to be ridden by Farley - as the best of the stable's hopes on the weekend.
