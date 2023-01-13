This year is one of rebuilding and recovery for Coliban Water, according to managing director Damien Wells.
After major flooding across central and northern Victoria damaged many of the water company's assets resulting in sewerage issues and poor drinking water quality, Coliban is looking to spend big on climate-resilient infrastructure.
"Our core business is to provide safe drinking water and sewer services for our communities, for both public health and environmental protection," Mr Wells said.
"The 2022 flood event impacted so many of our communities. I've witnessed incredible acts of kindness and community groups rallying to support one another.
"I'm also proud of the enormous efforts of the Coliban Water team to restore essential services as quickly as possible for flood-affected communities," he said.
Floodwater submerged sewer pump stations, damaged electrical assets and eroded and collapsed parts of the rural channel network.
"We're focused now on the principle of 'build back better' to ensure climate resilience and better outcomes for our communities," Mr Wells said.
"This is an exciting opportunity to invest in our infrastructure as we rebuild to save money and ensure service continuity in the long run."
The quality of the raw water in rivers, streams and channels remains poor and is posing an issue for Coliban Water in parts of the region this summer, Mr Wells said.
"With warmer temperatures, elevated levels of organic content and other contaminants in the raw water mean our water treatment plants are currently working harder and taking longer than usual to process and treat drinking water," he said. "We ask customers to be patient as we work through these issues."
This year, Coliban turns its attention to completing several construction projects.
The $17 million, 14-kilometre Kyneton recycled water pipeline is expected to finish soon, and works on the $9 million upgrade of the Echuca water treatment plant has restarted after being delayed due to flooding.
MORE STORIES:
After residents in Huntly reported poor water quality, Coliban stated the new five-kilometre Epsom-Huntly pipeline, which began to be built in May 2021, will "boost water pressure".
The new pipeline is hoped to address the rapidly growing population of Huntly.
Mr Wells said the investment program is "ambitious" but is confident the company can deliver.
"I am proud of the work we have done in 2022 and I know we have laid the foundations to successfully serve our communities during 2023 and beyond," he said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.