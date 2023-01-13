Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Golden Square, Eaglehawk get new state of the art CFA tankers

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A firefighter in full breathing gear inspects a room filled with smoke. Picture by Noni Hyett.

TWO Bendigo fire brigades will get new heavy tankers, much to the delight of one captain preparing to move his brigade into new headquarters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.