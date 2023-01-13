Athletes versatility to be put to the title test

ALL-ROUND skills in field and track will be on show in this weekend's multi-event championships for athletes in Bendigo.
Two big days of action will involve athletes vying for the Australian Masters and Victorian Masters titles, and the Athletics Victoria championship crowns.
Forecast temperatures in the high 30s will test all competitors and officials.
Athletics Bendigo Region will be well represented at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
The decathlon is a 10-discipline showdown in which Eaglehawk's Terry Hicks and Bendigo Harriers' Geoff Shaw will feature in the 65-69 years and 70-74 years respectively.
It will be a showdown between Robert Hanbury-Brown from New South Wales with Hicks.
The field for the 70-74 years decathlon is Mike Clapper, Bernie McLoughlan and Geoff Shaw.
South Bendigo's Greg Hilson will compete in the AV 50-54 years decathlon.
Disciplines to be contested in the decathlon are 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400m, 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, and 1500m.
A quality field in the men's open decathlon pits Craig Fairburn from Knox against Will Jarman of Athletics Chilwell, and the Geelong Guild duo of Christian Paynter and Scott Sidley.
The mother and daughter combination of Trudy Haines and Abbey Hromenko will also be in action.
The 50-54 years heptathlon will be Haines against Karen Carah from Box Hill for the Australian and Victorian Masters titles.
A year ago, Haines scored 2589 points to be Victoria's best at the multi titles ran at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
Hromenko is the reigning Victorian open heptathlon champion.
Now competing with Eaglehawk after crossing from South Bendigo, Hromenko's major strengths are in hurdles, high jump and long jump.
At this meet she will be up against Ringwood's Kaleah Elvish, Box Hill's Penny Giddy and Maddison McBrien.
Disciplines for the heptathlon are hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin, 800m.
The 65-69 years heptathlon will involve South Bendigo's Joan Self against Christine Bridle.
Eaglehawk's Isabella Noonan will contest the under-16s title race.
The championships also include the under-14s pentathlon of hurdles, high jump, 200m, shot put and 800m.
Action on both days starts at 9am and it's free entry for spectators.
