A DUAL national 10km cross-country champion, Bendigo's Andy Buchanan will chase a third crown in Sunday's showdown for gold at Canberra's Mount Stromlo.
The gun athlete from Bendigo University AC was back-to-back national champion in 2017 and '18 when the titles were run at Kembla in New South Wales and then at Maleny in Queensland.
On Sunday morning there's plenty at stake, not just the title as Australian champion, but also to qualify to wear the green and gold at next month's World Cross-Country Championships.
The world titles will be run at the iconic Mount Panorama in Bathurst, best known for the Supercars showdown and the first discovery of gold in Australia in February, 1851.
Almost 172 years later and athletes will descend on Bathurst in pursuit of world championship glory.
Buchanan will be aiming to be among them.
A top-three placing in Sunday's race in Canberra will earn automatic qualification in Australia's team for the world titles.
It will be at selectors' discretion in choosing the rest of the team to represent Australia on home soil.
A field of more than 40 for the men's 10km at Mount Stromlo includes several Olympians, Commonwealth Games representatives, and previous world cross-country titles runners.
READ MORE:
Buchanan, 31, will be up against the likes of Jack Rayner, Brett Robinson, Matthew Ramsden and Jack Bruce.
A career high for Buchanan was racing in the marathon at last year's Commonwealth Games.
In just the second marathon of his career, Buchanan was seventh in Birmingham as team-mate Liam Adams was fourth.
Both will be racing on the daunting climbs at Stromlo on Sunday.
A star-studded field for the women's 10km selection race includes Leanne Pompeni, Commonwealth Games marathon champion Jessica Stenson, Georgia Hansen, Isobel Batt-Doyle and Rose Davies.
A place in the mixed 4 x 2km relay at the worlds is also up for grabs.
Among the contenders are Stewart McSweyn, Jessica Hull, James Hansen, Linden Hall and Abbey Caldwell.
Sunday's racing at Mount Stromlo begins at 7.10am when the men's 10km will be run.
Other events include the under-20 men's 8km and under-20 women's 6km.
