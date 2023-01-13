Bendigo Advertiser
Andy Buchanan's ready for national cross-country battle

By Nathan Dole
Updated January 13 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:35am
Andy Buchanan will chase a third national 10km cross-country crown in Canberra this weekend. File picture by Jazz Deol

A DUAL national 10km cross-country champion, Bendigo's Andy Buchanan will chase a third crown in Sunday's showdown for gold at Canberra's Mount Stromlo.

