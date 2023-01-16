Golden Square Swimming pool staff are helping to spread the love of water and skill of swimming with generations of people, young and old.
The facility is also reaching out to those who may have had less exposure the summer pastime - and the multicultural community are being supported with this lifesaving skill.
Partnered with Bendigo Community Health Services and Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services, the pool is offering swimming lessons to some of the most vulnerable Bendigonians from refugee and migrant populations.
Kirsten Boyd has been teaching for almost 20 years and said the impact on children and adults was huge.
"On the first night of lessons I was almost in tears because it had finally come to fruition," she said.
"Many come from a culture where lakes and dams are their primary source of water so a lot of parents will take them out to those areas which can be really quite dangerous and it's absolutely imperative that they're doing these programs."
Youngsters are not the only ones to benefit with the adult program catering for people in their early 20s to those in their 70s, with four generations of some families taking a dip to learn the vital skill.
Pool president Sam Kane said the adult program had been running for five years, with 20 participants in a once-a-week class, alongside the first year of a play-based water safety program for children.
Ms Boyd said a lot of people never get the opportunity to learn without a program like this.
"This summer I think has been quite scary one with a lot of rescues, and I don't know if it's just multicultural however, we do find that statistically, over a long period of time, the multicultural (population) tend to be a higher statistic (in drownings) than those who have been born in Australia," she said.
"I think for us, it's a way of life and my generation we grew up around water, it was just in our culture you needed to learn to swim because we are surrounded by so many different waterways.
"For them to come to a different country, and some of them might have been here for 10 years, but it's just not a part of their culture and they haven't really had those opportunities to learn."
Having volunteered for the adults program for the past three years, Ms Boyd said she had seen plenty of progress in her students' ability.
"The adults all come along because they want to be here, so they're given the opportunity and they choose to come along," she said.
"They all have the biggest smiles on their faces and they're all prepared to try.
"It's almost like fear doesn't even come into it, it's just that they've never had the opportunity to do that, and the rewards are just next level incredible
"What you see at the start where they can't even put their face in the water (progresses to) them being able to swim a couple of metres independently."
Meanwhile, the youngsters' program caters for 40 children for a 10 week program in a pilot program supported by government funding and beginning with the most vulnerable children in the region.
"This isn't just about swimming lessons, this is more about the whole water safety technique," Ms Boyd said.
"If we can save just one child or one person from drowning then our jobs have been rewarded."
The Golden Square team are keen for this year to be a success and for the pilot to continue next year.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
