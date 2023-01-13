Leading stable out in force on Shepparton Cup night

THE Bendigo region's top harness racing stable will launch a four-pronged assault on the Group 2 Shepparton Gold Cup (2690m) on Saturday night.
But even that might not be enough to stop the impressive charge of young gun New South Wales trainer Jason Grimson.
A successful Victorian raid for Grimson and his team has already included victories in the Group 1 Inter Dominion Pacing Championship with I Cast No Shadow, and the Group 1 Cranbourne Pacing Cup and last week's Group 2 Bendigo Pacing Cup with Master Meister.
He would no doubt love to add the Shepparton Gold Cup to his impressive haul.
Grimson is well placed in the $75,000 feature with I Cast No Shadow making his long awaited return to the racetrack following last month's Inter Dominion triumph.
The seven-year-old will be driven by Cameron Hart and is a short-priced favourite at $1.85 on the early TAB fixed odds market to continue the stable's stellar feature race run.
I Cast No Shadow has drawn to lead from barrier two, where he will prove extraordinarily difficult to run down.
Grimson possesses a strong hand in the event with three runners.
Sicario, who was runner-up to Major Meister in the Bendigo Pacing Cup and is the fourth favourite at $8.50, will start from the outside of the front row, while third favourite Majestic Cruiser ($6.50) has drawn the outside on the back row.
Of the Grimson trio's eight rivals, Strathfieldsaye's Julie Douglas trains four of them.
Best of the dominant stable's chances, at least according to betting, is the emerging three-year-old Interest Free, who is fresh from his ninth placing behind Catch A Wave in the Group 1 Vicbred Super Series Final on New Year's Eve.
That performance followed a win in his heat at Kilmore and a third placing in the semi-final at Tabcorp Park Melton.
The Art Major gelding will be driven by Daryl Douglas, no stranger to country cup and feature race success, and is a $21 chance.
Next best of the fancies at $41 is the six-year-old gelding Kosimo, who is stepping up in grade, but has fared competitively in some lesser profile country cups, including a second placing in the Gunbower Pacing Cup late last year behind the stablemate Rick Reilly.
He will be driven by in-form reinsman Jack Laugher.
A pleasing sixth in the Bendigo Cup has earned Bernie Winkle, to be driven by Ellen Tormey, another shot at a major Cup at Shepparton.
Rick Reilly, to be driven by Charlton youngster Abby Sanderson, will also be backing up from the Bendigo Cup after finishing well back in ninth.
A busy night for the Douglas stable includes 10 runners in total across the eight-race card.
I Cast No Shadow ($1.85); Cranbourne ($4.20); Majestic Cruiser ($6.50); Sicario ($8.50); Max Delight ($9); Interest Free ($21); Kosimo ($41); Art Tutor ($61); Serge Blanco ($61); Bernie Winkle ($150); Rick Reilly ($151).
