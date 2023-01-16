While several local governments across Victoria move away from hosting Australia Day celebrations, there are calls to change the way the day is commemorated.
The City of Greater Bendigo is hosting a plethora of events from Elmore to Heathcote to Lake Weeroona, with various Rotary groups on board to help organise them.
The Lake Weeroona event promises a barbecue, live entertainment, family activities, community displays and art and craft market.
However, the day's community events appear to have a lack of First Nations recognition or involvement in Bendigo.
Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (Djaara) general manager Cassandra Lewis said January 26 is a date for reflection on the treatment of Aboriginal people.
"January 26 marks the beginning of the genocide and the profound mistreatment of our people," she said.
"It is important to reflect on the historical atrocities of the invasion and colonisation of our Ancestors.
"The past intrusions are somewhat yet to be better understood and accepted by others, and it is part of our vision that future generations will come to know the truth in our shared history."
Ms Lewis said the Dja Dja Wurrung people strive to be a "strong, constructive and respectful voice" in advocating for their place in community matters.
"We hope increasingly others will share this vision with us so that one day we can lead the celebration of this land as our home," she said.
MORE NEWS: Rochester appeal to Bendigo tradies
Across regional Victoria, there will be a few "Survival Day" events recognising the impact of colonisation on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
The Mount Alexander Shire will again host a joint Australia Day and Survival Day event at Victory Park in Castlemaine from 10am.
The event will include a welcome to country, citizenship and awards ceremony and Survival Day concert, programmed by Dja Dja Wurrung elder Uncle Rick Nelson.
The City of Ballarat will host its fourth Survival Day Dawn Ceremony, organised in part by the Koorie Engagement Action Group.
The event is designed to increase the "understanding within the Ballarat community of Aboriginal culture, society and heritage".
The Mildura Rural City Council is expected to host its third Survival Day event on Kureinji Country with a "peaceful march walk" from Langtree Mall to the Murray River.
Victorian NAIDOC is hosting an online Invasion Day Dawn Service from 6.15am to 7.15am.
Australia Day is also traditionally a day where citizenship ceremonies are held, however the Australian Local Government Association recently updated the Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code, giving local councils more flexibility around when they can host the ceremonies.
The ALGA stated "councils must hold a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day, or the three days prior or three days after Australia Day."
The City of Greater Bendigo has no plans to change the date of its ceremony.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.