More blood donors are needed as centres across the country dry up during the summer holiday period.
In Bendigo, 292 extra donors are required between now and the end of January, according to Australian Red Cross Lifeblood.
"The summer holiday season is a challenging time for the nation's blood supply with people on holidays and travelling, so from now until the end of January for instance, we still need an extra 1,800 donors every day to book in and donate," Lifeblood's Jen Campbell Case said.
"Fewer people donate, but the need for blood doesn't stop. Someone somewhere in Australia will rely on blood every 18 seconds over the coming weeks, whether that is for serious accidents, surgery, complicated births, or cancer treatment."
Last year, the Bendigo Donor Centre notched 15,862 donations from 4700 people, 340 of which gave blood for the first time.
Of the donations, 6312 were whole blood and 9550 were plasma.
According to Lifeblood, while all blood types are needed, donations from the blood groups O and A are needed urgently
"Those blood groups make up about 83 per cent of the population so they're also the most in demand by patients," Ms Campbell Case said.
"O Negative is the universal blood type and can be given to anyone in an emergency situation."
One in three Australians will need blood or plasma in their lifetime and around 33,000 donations are needed each week.
"Giving blood is easy to do and only takes one hour of your time," Ms Campbell Case said.
"If you're aged between 18-75 years and are healthy and feeling well you may be eligible to donate blood or plasma."
Blood donor centres are open throughout January, including the Australia Day public holiday.
Visit lifeblood.com.au to find your nearest centre and to book an appointment.
