Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Lifeblood puts the call out for more blood donors as numbers drop off during summer holidays

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Hynes donates blood at the Lifeblood Bendigo Donor Centre. Picture by Darren Howe

More blood donors are needed as centres across the country dry up during the summer holiday period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.