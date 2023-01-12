New COVID cases down by a third across state

Victoria has recorded 149 COVID related deaths in the week of January 6 to 12 with 7908 new cases reported.
The new case numbers for the past seven days are down 35.5 per cent on the previous week, while the daily average hospital occupancy has also fallen.
The seven-day rolling average of 473 was down by 31.3 per cent and 18 patients were in ICU.
At the time of writing, there are 6240 active cases across the state.
In Greater Bendigo there have been 24 new cases in the past 24 hours, with 144 in the last seven days and 118 active cases as of January 13.
New cases (over past 24 hours), new cases in past week and active case numbers for neighbouring regions include Gannawarra (3, 37, 12); Loddon (0, 9, 8), Central Goldfields (1, 16, 9), Mount Alexander (1, 26, 15), Campaspe (14, 83, 47), Macedon Ranges (9, 47, 38), Mitchell (8, 34, 30) and Strathbogie (1, 25, 23).
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
