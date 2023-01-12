Heat's a test in Ern Hammer duel

ALTHOUGH the race start is not until after 7.30pm, athletes will be feeling the heat in Saturday night's running of the Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Flora Hill.
A field of 15 to compete in the Purtill's Nursery-backed classic at the Retreat Road track includes runners from Bendigo Harriers, Bendigo University, South Bendigo, and Athletics Essendon.
The seven-and-a-half lap contest caps the opening day of the Australian Masters, Victorian Masters, and Athletics Victoria multi-event championships being run in Bendigo.
The in-form Jamie Cook from Bendigo Harriers will start from the backmark of 4.55 minutes.
Co-markers from 4.50 are Essendon's Jonathan Neethling and Bendigo University's Glenn McMillan.
Neethling won the 2000m steeple in 6:27 at the Athletics Victoria Shield League meet in Bendigo on December 17.
In a great finish to the year, McMillan raced from the 200m mark and won the frontmarkers 3200m in 9:19 at the Bay Sheffield Gift in Adelaide on December 27.
A week after she won the Richard Kitt Memorial 1500m on Bendigo's track, Anne Buckley will chase another title.
Other runners to watch include South Bendigo's Chelsea Tickell and Debby Kirne, and Harriers' super-veteran Hunter Gill.
Marks for Saturday night's race:
Geoff Jordan, Bendigo Harriers 0; Hunter Gill, BH 6; Debby Kirne, SB 28; Leigh Browell, SB 29; Ruth Sandeman, BH 1.04; Anne Buckley, BH 1.20; Ebony Woodward, Uni. 1.28; Chelsea Tickell, SB 2.06; Mark Carey, Ess. 2.26; Genevieve Nihill, SB 3.10; Charlotte Jackson, Ess. 3.35; Mason Woodward, Uni. 3.46; Glenn McMillan, Uni. 4.50; Jonathan Neethling, Uni. 4.50; Jamie Cook, BH 4.55.
