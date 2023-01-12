Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Heat's a test in Ern Hammer duel

By Nathan Dole
Updated January 13 2023 - 9:49am, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenn McMillan

ALTHOUGH the race start is not until after 7.30pm, athletes will be feeling the heat in Saturday night's running of the Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Flora Hill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.