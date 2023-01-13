Bendigo Advertiser

EVCA: Redbacks ready to take on Tigers' test in match of round

Updated January 13 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Bendigo opening batsman Dylan Lefevre. The Redbacks play United in the EVCA.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.