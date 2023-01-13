EVCA: Redbacks ready to take on Tigers' test in match of round

THE clash between United and West Bendigo highlights round six of the Emu Valley Cricket Association that hits off on Saturday.
Both the Tigers (2nd) and Redbacks (4th) sit inside the top four ahead of their tussle at Ewing Park.
One of the question marks heading into the match of the round is just what will West Bendigo produce with the bat given its contrasting performances last weekend when it smashed 299 in the first innings against Mandurang and was 8-37 in its second dig.
The Redbacks' bowling line-up will certainly have to be on their game given the form the Tigers are in after they crunched 363 last Sunday in a 198-run belting of Axe Creek.
The Tigers' win was highlighted by a maiden century to captain Harry Whittle (114), who heads into this weekend with 284 runs and eight wickets to his name for the season.
The only undefeated team in the competition is Spring Gully, which takes on Mandurang at Pearce Reserve.
Mandurang is among a group of three teams - along with West Bendigo and California Gully - separated by just eight points from fourth to sixth.
Saturday's games - Marong v Emu Creek, California Gully v Axe Creek, United v West Bendigo, Mandurang v Spring Gully. Sedgwick bye.
Games start at 1.30pm.
Meanwhile, the Upper Loddon Cricket Association will resume from its mid-season break on Saturday.
Wedderburn restarts the season as the ladder-leader and faces a first-up clash with the second-placed Kingower.
Saturday's games - Kingower v Wedderburn, Boort-Yando v Arnold. Bridgewater bye.
Games start at 1.30pm.
Ladder:
1. Wedderburn - 36
2. Kingower - 33
3. Boort-Yando - 27
4. Bridgewater - 24
5. Arnold - 24
