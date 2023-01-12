Bendigo Advertiser
Johnstone, Humphrys lead Goers to second-straight T20 win

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:34pm, first published January 12 2023 - 9:30pm
Bendigo's Kyle Humphrys on his way to a half-century against Golden Square. Picture by Noni Hyett

A brilliant spell from paceman Dylan Johnstone led Bendigo to an impressive win over Golden Square in Thursday night's BDCA Twenty20 clash at the QEO.

