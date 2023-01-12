Johnstone, Humphrys lead Goers to second-straight T20 win

A brilliant spell from paceman Dylan Johnstone led Bendigo to an impressive win over Golden Square in Thursday night's BDCA Twenty20 clash at the QEO.
Johnstone took 5-18 off his four overs as the Goers cruised to a 23-run win - their second win from as many games in the T20 competition.
After winning the toss and batting, Bendigo posted 9-139 thanks largely to opener Kyle Humphrys.
The powerful left-hander smashed 62=3 off 52 balls, including seven fours and one six.
Humphrys and Bailey George, who batted at number five, combined for a crucial 54-run stand for the fourth wicket.
George, who made 31 off 27 balls, was the only other Goer to reach double-figures.
Golden Square's Connor Miller, who is enjoying a very good season for the Dogs, was the pick of the bowlers.
The medium-pacer took 3-25 off his four overs, including the key wicket of Humphrys.
Kayle Thompson (2-25) also bowled well for a Square side that would have been satisfied to restrict the Goers to a sub-140 score.
Square's run chases started disastrously when T20 skipper Scott Trollope was caught and bowled for a duck in the first over by Bendigo marquee player Nikhil Pottabathini (1-18 off four overs).
The Dogs' night went from bad to worse when Bendigo quicks Johnstone and Declan Slingo (1-25) combined to take three wickets in the space of three overs to leave Square 4-38 in the eighth over.
The reliable Liam Smith dug in for Square and he received support at the other end from Thompson.
Despite a rising required run rate, Smith and Thompson kept their side in the game to a degree.
They added 50 for the fifth wicket before Thompsom (22 off 24 balls) became Johnstone's third wicket for the night.
That was the beginning of the end for Square as Johnstone quickly picked up wickets four and five.
Smith finished 47 not out off 59 balls for Square in a team total of 1-116.
With wins over Sandhurst and Golden Square to open their pool B campaign, Bendigo is well-placed to make a run at a grand final berth.
The Goers can consolidate top spot in pool B by beating Eaglehawk at the QEO next Thursday.
The other teams in pool B - Eaglehawk, Bendigo United, Golden Square and Sandhurst - all have one loss through two rounds.
In pool A, Strathfieldsaye is the favourite to advance after Strathdale-Maristians suffered a shock loss to White Hills on Wednesday night.
The Jets and Suns clash at Canterbury Park on Wednesday night.
Pool A - Strathfieldsaye (1-0), Huntly North (1-0), White Hills (1-1), Strathdale-Maristians (1-1), Kangaroo Flat (0-2).
Pool B - Bendigo (2-0), Golden Square (1-1), Sandhurst (1-1), Bendigo United (0-1), Eaglehawk (0-1).
Wednesday - Strathfieldsaye v Strathdale-Maristians (Canterbury Park), Bendigo United v Golden Square (QEO).
Thursday - Bendigo v Eaglehawk (QEO).
