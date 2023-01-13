WNBL: Spirit craving consistency in bid to end three-game losing slide against Lightning

BENDIGO Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama is craving 40 minutes of consistent basketball as his side aims to snap a three-game losing streak in the WNBL against Adelaide on Saturday night.
The Spirit have hit a flat spot in their season following a string of losses against Canberra (85-92), Melbourne (79-88) and Southside (72-118) over the past week.
The three losses in a row - and four defeats in their past five games - follows a 7-0 start to the season for the Spirit, who head into the weekend in third position on the ladder as they hunt a first playoff berth since 2015.
"We're wanting consistency, and it's not just consistency in the physical form, it's consistency in that you're present for the entire 40 minutes of basketball and not having passages off," Kereama said on Friday.
"Over our past two games against Canberra and Melbourne, in the Melbourne game it was our offence that really let us down, whereas in the Canberra game it was our defence that let us down.
"We scored 85 points against Canberra and that is enough to win, but it comes back to that consistency of being able to concentrate and execute the scout in the situation.
"The challenge has been laid down to absolutely be locked into our scout and defensive rules for the entire game, not just portions of the game or certain possessions.
"We've got to be better in those scenarios going forward. Our staff and players have a very good knowledge of this league and we go into each game with a lot of good information on all our opposition players and it's a matter of applying that information on a consistent basis over 40 minutes."
The Spirit will be without star co-captain Kelsey Griffin on Saturday night after she was forced out of Wednesday night's loss against Canberra early with hamstring tightness.
Griffin - who is averaging 16.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in her return season to the Spirit - played just under nine minutes in the defeat to the Capitals.
"We're pretty certain it's nothing serious. As a precautionary measure I'd expect that she would miss Saturday night," Kereama said.
As well as Griffin sidelined on Saturday night, the Spirit is also still missing gun point guard Tessa Lavey (calf), who has been restricted to just four games so far this season.
The Spirit and Adelaide have met twice already this season, with Bendigo winning both encounters - 84-76 on December 10 and 78-66 on December 28.
The December 28 win in Adelaide featured a brilliant 19 point, 24 rebound double-double from Bendigo's reigning WNBL MVP Anneli Maley.
Both the Spirit and Lightning (4-8) are coming off losses already this week after Adelaide was beaten 81-77 by Sydney Uni on Thursday.
Saturday night's game at the Adelaide Arena starts at 7pm.
Meanwhile, Maley on Friday was named in the latest Australian Opals squad of 26 players ahead of the Asia Cup later this year and 2024 Olympics.
The squad will hold a training camp at the AIS National Training Centre from March 31-April 5.
1. Melbourne (10-2)
2. Southside (9-3)
3. Bendigo (8-4)
4. Townsville (6-4)
5. Perth (5-5)
6. Sydney Uni (4-8)
7. Adelaide (4-9)
8. Canberra (1-12)
