Bendigo Advertiser

WNBL: Spirit craving consistency in bid to end three-game losing slide against Lightning

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alicia Froling and the Bendigo Spirit take on the Adelaide Lightning at Adelaide Arena on Saturday night. The 8-4 Spirit have lost three games in a row. Picture by Noni Hyett
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.