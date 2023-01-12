Lawn bowlers to resume season from mid-season break with 9am start

BENDIGO'S weekend pennant lawn bowlers will get a taste of morning bowls on Saturday in the resumption of the competition from the mid-season break.
A heat policy rule introduced in 2018 allowing to bring weekend pennant games forward to the morning on days of forecast high temperatures will be invoked for the first time.
With the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a top of 39 degrees for Bendigo on Saturday, the pennant match committee announced Thursday afternoon that weekend pennant games would be brought forward from 1.30pm to the earlier start time of 9am.
"The decision has been made early for clubs to be able to advise players and travel arrangements," the match committee said.
"Clubs are encouraged to have bottles of water to hand out to players if required. Remember, it is the players responsibility for their health."
Bendigo East and Inglewood agreed to beat Saturday's forecast high temperature and play their game under lights at Bendigo East tonight from 6pm.
The season resumes with what is at this stage three tiers of teams.
Tier one features Moama (166), South Bendigo (154) and Bendigo (150) as the top three teams all on nine wins.
Tier two includes Golden Square (119), Bendigo East (113) and Eaglehawk (103) who are in a fight four fourth spot.
And tier three is Castlemaine (76), Inglewood (72), Kangaroo Flat (70) and Marong (57) in the battle to avoid relegation.
Round 13 games - Bendigo East v Inglewood, Marong v Eaglehawk, Castlemaine v South Bendigo, Bendigo v Moama, Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat.
