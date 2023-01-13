BDCA ROUND 9: Roos host Goers in clash of top four teams at Dower Park

Preview of Saturday's round nine of the Bendigo District Cricket Association season.
12.30pm at Dower Park.
Should be a great battle between bat and ball as the Roos and Goers face off in a tussle to cement their positions in the top four.
The Roos are third and Goers fourth, separated by just half-a-game. A win will keep the victor with some breathing space inside the top four, while the loser will have either White Hills (5th) or Eaglehawk (6th) closing in depending on how their clash plays out.
The Goers are the No.2 ranked side with the bat and Roos No.2 with the ball, with both teams coming off wins last week - Kangaroo Flat over Huntly North and Bendigo against Sandhurst.
Bendigo skipper James Ryan continues to set the pace as the competition's leading run-scorer, with his unbeaten 102 last week taking him to 499 at an average of 83.1, with his battle against the likes of Adam Burns, Brent Hamblin and Dylan Klemm to be a highlight.
As for Kangaroo Flat's Jake Klemm, his season has been the epitome of the ups and downs of a batsman.
Following three consecutive scores of 0, 0 and 1 from rounds four to six Klemm has since followed it up with back-to-back knocks of 113 against White Hills and 56 n.o. against Huntly North, plus 73 against Huntly North in their Twenty20 match on Wednesday night.
Tip - Kangaroo Flat.
12.30pm at Scott Street.
Pivotal game for the Demons and Hawks as they fight to keep in touch with the top four.
The Demons are six points outside the top four and Hawks nine points adrift heading into their match at Scott Street.
Clearly a big omission for the Demons is star opening batsman Brayden Stepien, who is representing Victoria Country at the Australian Country Championships.
A knock of 144 against Golden Square last Saturday and 47 against Strathdale-Maristians in their Twenty20 match on Wednesday night is testament to the form left-hander Stepien is in.
There's also no Wian Van Zyl named in the side, leaving the Demons without two of their hard-hitting top-order batsmen.
No Stepien or Van Zyl certainly puts extra impetus onto the likes of skipper Mitch Winter-Irving, coming off 60 last week, Gavin Bowles, Rhys Irwin and Ollie Geary with the bat.
The Hawks have lost their past two games to the top two sides Strathfieldsaye and Strathdale-Maristians in which they have been bowled out for scores of 146 and 159 when chasing.
Spinner Nathan Walsh continues to be a solid acquisition from Sandhurst with another three wickets last week taking his season tally to 12 - 10 of which have been top-five batsmen.
Only Golden Square's Scott Trollope (12) has dismissed more top-five batsmen this season.
Tip - White Hills.
12.30pm at Strauch Reserve.
Hopefully, Wednesday night's Twenty20 win over Kangaroo Flat is just the tonic for Huntly North to carry some belief into this match against Golden Square.
The young Power are yet to win a game in the season-proper, but got the chance to savour that winning feeling against the Roos in the T20 format on Wednesday night.
Captain Sandun Ranathunga (9 wickets) and Shane Gilchrist (6 wickets) lead what is an inexperienced Power bowling attack that is conceding 5.7 runs per over.
Golden Square will be determined to get its season back on track after three losses in a row to White Hills, Strathfieldsaye and Eaglehawk - all games in which the Bulldogs conceded at least 208 runs.
Plenty of opportunities being given at Golden Square with 19 players having already been used in the first XI side so far.
Tip - Golden Square.
12.30pm at Tannery Lane.
Strathfieldsaye continues to tick along and get the job done with a minimum of fuss.
The Jets sit second on the ladder with their only loss so far to Strathdale-Maristians in round five.
It's very much a case of "team effort" to describe the way the Jets are going about their cricket.
They have five players who have scored at least 144 runs led by skipper Ben Devanny's 241 and six players with at least seven wickets, with Chathura Damith coming off back-to-back hauls of four wickets in his past two games.
The Redbacks go into the game off the back of a five-wicket loss to Strathdale-Maristians, which had followed three wins in a row.
Veteran bowler Miggy Podosky is out as he is playing for the Phillipines at the Australian Country Cricket Championships, while opening batsman Tom Starr is also out, with Billy Bassett and Xavier Austin the inclusions into the side that very much is based on the motto this season of "spin to win" given its heavy reliance on tweakers with the ball.
Tip - Strathfieldsaye.
12.30pm at Bell Oval.
Jack Neylon steps up to take the reins of the Suns as captain with star all-rounder Cameron Taylor representing Victoria Country in Canberra.
With Taylor unavailable it creates an opening batsman vacancy, with former skipper Linton Jacobs to potentially wind the clock back and move back up the order to open.
While the Suns are flying undefeated at the top of the ladder, the Dragons just haven't been able to build any momentum and are in ninth position on the ladder with just one win.
They head to Bell Oval as the rank underdogs, but perhaps the excitement of their former player Todd Murphy earning a berth in the Australian Test squad this week for the upcoming tour of India might provide some extra inspiration.
Tip - Strathdale.
677 - Cameron Taylor
(Strathdale)
604 - James Ryan
(Bendigo)
531 - Scott Trollope
(Golden Square)
476 - Ben Devanny
(Strathfieldsaye)
460 - Taylor Beard
(Sandhurst)
457 - Chathura Damith
(Strathfieldsaye)
439 - Nick Farley
(Eaglehawk)
418 - Mitch Winter-Irving
(White Hills)
411 - Sandun
Ranathunga
(Huntly North)
408 - Brayden Stepien
(White Hills)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.